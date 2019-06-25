KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0993% PA 2.8493% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.9701% PA 2.7201% PA

For 12 months 2.9521% PA 2.8271% PA

For 2 Years 2.9521% PA 3.3271% PA

For 3 Years 2.9521% PA 3.5771% PA

For 4 years 2.9521% PA 3.8271% PA

For 5 years 2.9521% PA 4.9521% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5249% PA 1.2749% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6099% PA 1.3599% PA

For 12 Months 0.7124% PA 1.5874% PA

For 2 Years 0.7124% PA 2.0874% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7124% PA 2.3374% PA

For 4 years 0.7124% PA 2.5874% PA

For 5 years 0.7124% PA 2.7124% PA

EURO VALUE 25-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1277% PA 0.8777% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1280% PA 0.8780% PA

For 12 Months 0.0310% PA 0.9060% PA

For 2 Years 0.0310% PA 1.4060% PA

For 3 Years 0.0310% PA 1.6560% PA

For 4 years 0.0310% PA 1.9060% PA

For 5 years 0.0310% PA 2.0310% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2295% PA 0.5205% PA

For 12 Months -0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA

For 2 Years -0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA

For 3 Years -0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA

For 4 Years -0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA

For 5 years -0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA