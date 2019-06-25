Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0993% PA 2.8493% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.9701% PA 2.7201% PA
For 12 months 2.9521% PA 2.8271% PA
For 2 Years 2.9521% PA 3.3271% PA
For 3 Years 2.9521% PA 3.5771% PA
For 4 years 2.9521% PA 3.8271% PA
For 5 years 2.9521% PA 4.9521% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5249% PA 1.2749% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6099% PA 1.3599% PA
For 12 Months 0.7124% PA 1.5874% PA
For 2 Years 0.7124% PA 2.0874% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7124% PA 2.3374% PA
For 4 years 0.7124% PA 2.5874% PA
For 5 years 0.7124% PA 2.7124% PA
EURO VALUE 25-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1277% PA 0.8777% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1280% PA 0.8780% PA
For 12 Months 0.0310% PA 0.9060% PA
For 2 Years 0.0310% PA 1.4060% PA
For 3 Years 0.0310% PA 1.6560% PA
For 4 years 0.0310% PA 1.9060% PA
For 5 years 0.0310% PA 2.0310% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2295% PA 0.5205% PA
For 12 Months -0.2092% PA 0.6658% PA
For 2 Years -0.2092% PA 1.1658% PA
For 3 Years -0.2092% PA 1.4158% PA
For 4 Years -0.2092% PA 1.6658% PA
For 5 years -0.2092% PA 1.7908% PA