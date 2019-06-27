KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0613% PA 2.8113% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9328% PA 2.6828% PA

For 12 months 1.8974% PA 2.7724% PA

For 2 Years 1.8974% PA 3.2724% PA

For 3 Years 1.8974% PA 3.5224% PA

For 4 years 1.8974% PA 3.7724% PA

For 5 years 1.8974% PA 3.8974% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5220% PA 1.2720% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6081% PA 1.3581% PA

For 12 Months 0.7084% PA 1.5834% PA

For 2 Years 0.7084% PA 2.0834% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7084% PA 2.3334% PA

For 4 years 0.7084% PA 2.5834% PA

For 5 years 0.7084% PA 2.7084% PA

EURO VALUE 27-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1297% PA 0.8797% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1311% PA 0.8811% PA

For 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.9103% PA

For 2 Years 0.0353% PA 1.4103% PA

For 3 Years 0.0353% PA 1.6603% PA

For 4 years 0.0353% PA 1.9103% PA

For 5 years 0.0353% PA 2.0353% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2347% PA 0.5153% PA

For 12 Months -0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA

For 2 Years -0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA

For 3 Years -0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA

For 4 Years -0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA

For 5 years -0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA