Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0613% PA 2.8113% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9328% PA 2.6828% PA
For 12 months 1.8974% PA 2.7724% PA
For 2 Years 1.8974% PA 3.2724% PA
For 3 Years 1.8974% PA 3.5224% PA
For 4 years 1.8974% PA 3.7724% PA
For 5 years 1.8974% PA 3.8974% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5220% PA 1.2720% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6081% PA 1.3581% PA
For 12 Months 0.7084% PA 1.5834% PA
For 2 Years 0.7084% PA 2.0834% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7084% PA 2.3334% PA
For 4 years 0.7084% PA 2.5834% PA
For 5 years 0.7084% PA 2.7084% PA
EURO VALUE 27-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1297% PA 0.8797% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1311% PA 0.8811% PA
For 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.9103% PA
For 2 Years 0.0353% PA 1.4103% PA
For 3 Years 0.0353% PA 1.6603% PA
For 4 years 0.0353% PA 1.9103% PA
For 5 years 0.0353% PA 2.0353% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2347% PA 0.5153% PA
For 12 Months -0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA
For 2 Years -0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA
For 3 Years -0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA
For 4 Years -0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA
For 5 years -0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA