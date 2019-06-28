KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0799% PA 2.8299% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9498% PA 2.6998% PA

For 12 months 1.9333% PA 2.8083% PA

For 2 Years 1.9333% PA 3.3083% PA

For 3 Years 1.9333% PA 3.5583% PA

For 4 years 1.9333% PA 3.8083% PA

For 5 years 1.9333% PA 3.9333% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-06-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5194% PA 1.2694% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6058% PA 1.3558% PA

For 12 Months 0.7003% PA 1.5753% PA

For 2 Years 0.7003% PA 2.0753% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7003% PA 2.3253% PA

For 4 years 0.7003% PA 2.5753% PA

For 5 years 0.7003% PA 2.7003% PA

EURO VALUE 28-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1357% PA 0.8857% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1233% PA 0.8733% PA

For 12 Months 0.0371% PA 0.9121% PA

For 2 Years 0.0371% PA 1.4121% PA

For 3 Years 0.0371% PA 1.6621% PA

For 4 years 0.0371% PA 1.9121% PA

For 5 years 0.0371% PA 2.0371% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-06-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2353% PA 0.5147% PA

For 12 Months -0.1947% PA 0.6803% PA

For 2 Years -0.1947% PA 1.1803% PA

For 3 Years -0.1947% PA 1.4303% PA

For 4 Years -0.1947% PA 1.6803% PA

For 5 years -0.19647 PA 1.8053% PA