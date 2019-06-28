Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0799% PA 2.8299% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9498% PA 2.6998% PA
For 12 months 1.9333% PA 2.8083% PA
For 2 Years 1.9333% PA 3.3083% PA
For 3 Years 1.9333% PA 3.5583% PA
For 4 years 1.9333% PA 3.8083% PA
For 5 years 1.9333% PA 3.9333% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-06-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5194% PA 1.2694% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6058% PA 1.3558% PA
For 12 Months 0.7003% PA 1.5753% PA
For 2 Years 0.7003% PA 2.0753% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7003% PA 2.3253% PA
For 4 years 0.7003% PA 2.5753% PA
For 5 years 0.7003% PA 2.7003% PA
EURO VALUE 28-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1357% PA 0.8857% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1233% PA 0.8733% PA
For 12 Months 0.0371% PA 0.9121% PA
For 2 Years 0.0371% PA 1.4121% PA
For 3 Years 0.0371% PA 1.6621% PA
For 4 years 0.0371% PA 1.9121% PA
For 5 years 0.0371% PA 2.0371% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-06-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2353% PA 0.5147% PA
For 12 Months -0.1947% PA 0.6803% PA
For 2 Years -0.1947% PA 1.1803% PA
For 3 Years -0.1947% PA 1.4303% PA
For 4 Years -0.1947% PA 1.6803% PA
For 5 years -0.19647 PA 1.8053% PA