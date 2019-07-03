(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0819% PA 2.8319% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9685% PA 2.7185% PA

For 12 months 1.9519% PA 2.8269% PA

For 2 Years 1.9519% PA 3.3269% PA

For 3 Years 1.9519% PA 3.5769% PA

For 4 years 1.9519% PA 3.8269% PA

For 5 years 1.9519% PA 3.9519% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5298% PA 1.2798% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6038% PA 1.3538% PA

For 12 Months 0.6955% PA 1.5705% PA

For 2 Years 0.6955% PA 2.0705% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6955% PA 2.3205% PA

For 4 years 0.6955% PA 2.5705% PA

For 5 years 0.6955% PA 2.6955% PA

EURO VALUE 03-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1419% PA 0.8919% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1369% PA 0.8869% PA

For 12 Months 0.0561% PA 0.9311% PA

For 2 Years 0.0561% PA 1.4311% PA

For 3 Years 0.0561% PA 1.6811% PA

For 4 years 0.0561% PA 1.9311% PA

For 5 years 0.0561% PA 2.0561% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1818% PA 0.5682% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2252% PA 0.5248% PA

For 12 Months -0.2057% PA 0.6693% PA

For 2 Years -0.2057% PA 1.1693% PA

For 3 Years -0.2057% PA 1.4193% PA

For 4 Years -0.2057% PA 1.6693% PA

For 5 years -0.2057% PA 1.7943% PA