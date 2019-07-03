Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0819% PA 2.8319% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9685% PA 2.7185% PA
For 12 months 1.9519% PA 2.8269% PA
For 2 Years 1.9519% PA 3.3269% PA
For 3 Years 1.9519% PA 3.5769% PA
For 4 years 1.9519% PA 3.8269% PA
For 5 years 1.9519% PA 3.9519% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5298% PA 1.2798% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6038% PA 1.3538% PA
For 12 Months 0.6955% PA 1.5705% PA
For 2 Years 0.6955% PA 2.0705% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6955% PA 2.3205% PA
For 4 years 0.6955% PA 2.5705% PA
For 5 years 0.6955% PA 2.6955% PA
EURO VALUE 03-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1419% PA 0.8919% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1369% PA 0.8869% PA
For 12 Months 0.0561% PA 0.9311% PA
For 2 Years 0.0561% PA 1.4311% PA
For 3 Years 0.0561% PA 1.6811% PA
For 4 years 0.0561% PA 1.9311% PA
For 5 years 0.0561% PA 2.0561% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1818% PA 0.5682% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2252% PA 0.5248% PA
For 12 Months -0.2057% PA 0.6693% PA
For 2 Years -0.2057% PA 1.1693% PA
For 3 Years -0.2057% PA 1.4193% PA
For 4 Years -0.2057% PA 1.6693% PA
For 5 years -0.2057% PA 1.7943% PA