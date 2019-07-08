(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0526% PA 2.8026% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9506% PA 2.7006% PA

For 12 months 1.9294% PA 2.8044% PA

For 2 Years 1.9294% PA 3.3044% PA

For 3 Years 1.9294% PA 3.5544% PA

For 4 years 1.9294% PA 3.8044% PA

For 5 years 1.9294% PA 3.9294% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5120% PA 1.2620% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5731% PA 1.3231% PA

For 12 Months 0.6215% PA 1.4965% PA

For 2 Years 0.6215% PA 2.9965% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6215% PA 2.2465% PA

For 4 years 0.6215% PA 2.4965% PA

For 5 years 0.6215% PA 2.6215% PA

EURO VALUE 08-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1431% PA 0.8931% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1493% PA 0.8993% PA

For 12 Months 0.0689% PA 0.9439% PA

For 2 Years 0.0689% PA 1.4439% PA

For 3 Years 0.0689% PA 1.6939% PA

For 4 years 0.0689% PA 1.9439% PA

For 5 years 0.0689% PA 2.0689% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1802% PA 0.5698% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2232% PA 0.5268% PA

For 12 Months -0.2050% PA 0.6700% PA

For 2 Years -0.2050% PA 1.1700% PA

For 3 Years -0.2050% PA 1.4200% PA

For 4 Years -0.2050% PA 1.6700% PA

For 5 years -0.2050% PA 1.7950% PA