Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0526% PA 2.8026% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9506% PA 2.7006% PA
For 12 months 1.9294% PA 2.8044% PA
For 2 Years 1.9294% PA 3.3044% PA
For 3 Years 1.9294% PA 3.5544% PA
For 4 years 1.9294% PA 3.8044% PA
For 5 years 1.9294% PA 3.9294% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5120% PA 1.2620% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5731% PA 1.3231% PA
For 12 Months 0.6215% PA 1.4965% PA
For 2 Years 0.6215% PA 2.9965% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6215% PA 2.2465% PA
For 4 years 0.6215% PA 2.4965% PA
For 5 years 0.6215% PA 2.6215% PA
EURO VALUE 08-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1431% PA 0.8931% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1493% PA 0.8993% PA
For 12 Months 0.0689% PA 0.9439% PA
For 2 Years 0.0689% PA 1.4439% PA
For 3 Years 0.0689% PA 1.6939% PA
For 4 years 0.0689% PA 1.9439% PA
For 5 years 0.0689% PA 2.0689% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1802% PA 0.5698% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2232% PA 0.5268% PA
For 12 Months -0.2050% PA 0.6700% PA
For 2 Years -0.2050% PA 1.1700% PA
For 3 Years -0.2050% PA 1.4200% PA
For 4 Years -0.2050% PA 1.6700% PA
For 5 years -0.2050% PA 1.7950% PA