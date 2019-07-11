(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0908% PA 2.8408% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.0068% PA 2.7568% PA

For 12 months 2.0235% PA 2.8985% PA

For 2 Years 2.0235% PA 3.3985% PA

For 3 Years 2.0235% PA 3.6485% PA

For 4 years 2.0235% PA 3.8985% PA

For 5 years 2.0235% PA 4.0235% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5213% PA 1.2713% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5680% PA 1.3180% PA

For 12 Months 0.6374% PA 1.5124% PA

For 2 Years 0.6374% PA 2.0124% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6374% PA 2.2624% PA

For 4 years 0.6374% PA 2.5124% PA

For 5 years 0.6374% PA 2.6374% PA

EURO VALUE 11-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1490% PA 0.8990% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1410% PA 0.8910% PA

For 12 Months 0.0569% PA 0.9319% PA

For 2 Years 0.0569% PA 1.4319% PA

For 3 Years 0.0569% PA 1.6819% PA

For 4 years 0.0569% PA 1.9319% PA

For 5 years 0.0569% PA 2.0569% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2212% PA 0.5288% PA

For 12 Months -0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA

For 2 Years -0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA

For 3 Years -0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA

For 4 Years -0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA

For 5 years -0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA