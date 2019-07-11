Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0908% PA 2.8408% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.0068% PA 2.7568% PA
For 12 months 2.0235% PA 2.8985% PA
For 2 Years 2.0235% PA 3.3985% PA
For 3 Years 2.0235% PA 3.6485% PA
For 4 years 2.0235% PA 3.8985% PA
For 5 years 2.0235% PA 4.0235% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5213% PA 1.2713% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5680% PA 1.3180% PA
For 12 Months 0.6374% PA 1.5124% PA
For 2 Years 0.6374% PA 2.0124% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6374% PA 2.2624% PA
For 4 years 0.6374% PA 2.5124% PA
For 5 years 0.6374% PA 2.6374% PA
EURO VALUE 11-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1490% PA 0.8990% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1410% PA 0.8910% PA
For 12 Months 0.0569% PA 0.9319% PA
For 2 Years 0.0569% PA 1.4319% PA
For 3 Years 0.0569% PA 1.6819% PA
For 4 years 0.0569% PA 1.9319% PA
For 5 years 0.0569% PA 2.0569% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2212% PA 0.5288% PA
For 12 Months -0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA
For 2 Years -0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA
For 3 Years -0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA
For 4 Years -0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA
For 5 years -0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA