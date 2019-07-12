Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0895% PA 2.8395% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.0124% PA 2.7624% PA
For 12 months 2.0358% PA 2.9108% PA
For 2 Years 2.0358% PA 3.4108% PA
For 3 Years 2.0358% PA 3.6608% PA
For 4 years 2.0358% PA 3.9108% PA
For 5 years 2.0358% PA 4.0358% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5258% PA 1.2758% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5730% PA 1.3230% PA
For 12 Months 0.6553% PA 1.5303% PA
For 2 Years 0.6553% PA 2.0303% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6553% PA 2.2803% PA
For 4 years 0.6553% PA 2.5303% PA
For 5 years 0.6553% PA 2.6553% PA
EURO VALUE 12-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1486% PA 0.8986% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1370% PA 0.8870% PA
For 12 Months 0.0494% PA 0.9244% PA
For 2 Years 0.0494% PA 1.4244% PA
For 3 Years 0.0494% PA 1.6744% PA
For 4 years 0.0494% PA 1.9244% PA
For 5 years 0.0494% PA 2.0494% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2227% PA 0.5273% PA
For 12 Months -0.1907% PA 0.6843% PA
For 2 Years -0.1907% PA 1.1843% PA
For 3 Years -0.1907% PA 1.4343% PA
For 4 Years -0.1907% PA 1.6843% PA
For 5 years -0.1907% PA 1.8093% PA