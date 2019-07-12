KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0895% PA 2.8395% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.0124% PA 2.7624% PA

For 12 months 2.0358% PA 2.9108% PA

For 2 Years 2.0358% PA 3.4108% PA

For 3 Years 2.0358% PA 3.6608% PA

For 4 years 2.0358% PA 3.9108% PA

For 5 years 2.0358% PA 4.0358% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5258% PA 1.2758% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5730% PA 1.3230% PA

For 12 Months 0.6553% PA 1.5303% PA

For 2 Years 0.6553% PA 2.0303% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6553% PA 2.2803% PA

For 4 years 0.6553% PA 2.5303% PA

For 5 years 0.6553% PA 2.6553% PA

EURO VALUE 12-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1486% PA 0.8986% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1370% PA 0.8870% PA

For 12 Months 0.0494% PA 0.9244% PA

For 2 Years 0.0494% PA 1.4244% PA

For 3 Years 0.0494% PA 1.6744% PA

For 4 years 0.0494% PA 1.9244% PA

For 5 years 0.0494% PA 2.0494% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1742% PA 0.5758% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2227% PA 0.5273% PA

For 12 Months -0.1907% PA 0.6843% PA

For 2 Years -0.1907% PA 1.1843% PA

For 3 Years -0.1907% PA 1.4343% PA

For 4 Years -0.1907% PA 1.6843% PA

For 5 years -0.1907% PA 1.8093% PA