KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0534% PA 2.8034% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9626% PA 2.7126% PA

For 12 months 1.9433% PA 2.8183% PA

For 2 Years 1.9433% PA 3.3183% PA

For 3 Years 1.9433% PA 3.5683% PA

For 4 years 1.9433% PA 3.8183% PA

For 5 years 1.9433% PA 3.9433% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5203% PA 1.2703% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5639% PA 1.3139% PA

For 12 Months 0.6419% PA 1.5169% PA

For 2 Years 0.6419% PA 2.0169% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6419% PA 2.2669% PA

For 4 years 0.6419% PA 2.5169% PA

For 5 years 0.6419% PA 2.6419% PA

EURO VALUE 15-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1549% PA 0.9049% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1443% PA 0.8943% PA

For 12 Months 0.0607% PA 0.9357% PA

For 2 Years 0.0607% PA 1.4357% PA

For 3 Years 0.0607% PA 1.6857% PA

For 4 years 0.0607% PA 1.9357% PA

For 5 years 0.0607% PA 2.0607% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1750% PA 0.5750% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2240% PA 0.5260% PA

For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA

For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA