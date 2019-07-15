Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0534% PA 2.8034% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9626% PA 2.7126% PA
For 12 months 1.9433% PA 2.8183% PA
For 2 Years 1.9433% PA 3.3183% PA
For 3 Years 1.9433% PA 3.5683% PA
For 4 years 1.9433% PA 3.8183% PA
For 5 years 1.9433% PA 3.9433% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5203% PA 1.2703% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5639% PA 1.3139% PA
For 12 Months 0.6419% PA 1.5169% PA
For 2 Years 0.6419% PA 2.0169% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6419% PA 2.2669% PA
For 4 years 0.6419% PA 2.5169% PA
For 5 years 0.6419% PA 2.6419% PA
EURO VALUE 15-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1549% PA 0.9049% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1443% PA 0.8943% PA
For 12 Months 0.0607% PA 0.9357% PA
For 2 Years 0.0607% PA 1.4357% PA
For 3 Years 0.0607% PA 1.6857% PA
For 4 years 0.0607% PA 1.9357% PA
For 5 years 0.0607% PA 2.0607% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1750% PA 0.5750% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2240% PA 0.5260% PA
For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA
For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA