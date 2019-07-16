Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0723% PA 2.8223% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9793% PA 2.7293% PA

For 12 months 1.9811% PA 2.8561% PA

For 2 Years 1.9811% PA 3.3561% PA

For 3 Years 1.9811% PA 3.6061% PA

For 4 years 1.9811% PA 3.8561% PA

For 5 years 1.9811% PA 3.9811% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5175% PA 1.2675% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5659% PA 1.3159% PA

For 12 Months 0.6534% PA 1.5284% PA

For 2 Years 0.6534% PA 2.0284% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6534% PA 2.2784% PA

For 4 years 0.6534% PA 2.5284% PA

For 5 years 0.6534% PA 2.6534% PA

EURO VALUE 16-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1500% PA 0.9000% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1453% PA 0.8953% PA

For 12 Months 0.0640% PA 0.9390% PA

For 2 Years 0.0640% PA 1.4390% PA

For 3 Years 0.0640% PA 1.6890% PA

For 4 years 0.0640% PA 1.9390% PA

For 5 years 0.0640% PA 2.0640% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1750% PA 0.5750% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2240% PA 0.5260% PA

For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA

For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA