Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:55 AM
Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0723% PA 2.8223% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9793% PA 2.7293% PA
For 12 months 1.9811% PA 2.8561% PA
For 2 Years 1.9811% PA 3.3561% PA
For 3 Years 1.9811% PA 3.6061% PA
For 4 years 1.9811% PA 3.8561% PA
For 5 years 1.9811% PA 3.9811% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5175% PA 1.2675% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5659% PA 1.3159% PA
For 12 Months 0.6534% PA 1.5284% PA
For 2 Years 0.6534% PA 2.0284% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6534% PA 2.2784% PA
For 4 years 0.6534% PA 2.5284% PA
For 5 years 0.6534% PA 2.6534% PA
EURO VALUE 16-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1500% PA 0.9000% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1453% PA 0.8953% PA
For 12 Months 0.0640% PA 0.9390% PA
For 2 Years 0.0640% PA 1.4390% PA
For 3 Years 0.0640% PA 1.6890% PA
For 4 years 0.0640% PA 1.9390% PA
For 5 years 0.0640% PA 2.0640% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1750% PA 0.5750% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2240% PA 0.5260% PA
For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA
For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA