Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0533% PA 2.8033% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9671% PA 2.7171% PA
For 12 months 1.9605% PA 2.8355% PA
For 2 Years 1.9605% PA 3.3355% PA
For 3 Years 1.9605% PA 3.5855% PA
For 4 years 1.9605% PA 3.8355% PA
For 5 years 1.9605% PA 3.9605% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5171% PA 1.2671% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5618% PA 1.3118% PA
For 12 Months 0.6435% PA 1.5185% PA
For 2 Years 0.6435% PA 2.0185% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6435% PA 2.2685% PA
For 4 years 0.6435% PA 2.5185% PA
For 5 years 0.6435% PA 2.6435% PA
EURO VALUE 17-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1510% PA 0.9010% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1503% PA 0.9003% PA
For 12 Months 0.0719% PA 0.9469% PA
For 2 Years 0.0719% PA 1.4469% PA
For 3 Years 0.0719% PA 1.6969% PA
For 4 years 0.0719% PA 1.9469% PA
For 5 years 0.0719% PA 2.0719% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2152% PA 0.5348% PA
For 12 Months -0.2012% PA 0.6738% PA
For 2 Years -0.2012% PA 1.1738% PA
For 3 Years -0.2012% PA 1.4238% PA
For 4 Years -0.2012% PA 1.6738% PA
For 5 years -0.2012% PA 1.7988% PA