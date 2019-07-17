KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0533% PA 2.8033% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9671% PA 2.7171% PA

For 12 months 1.9605% PA 2.8355% PA

For 2 Years 1.9605% PA 3.3355% PA

For 3 Years 1.9605% PA 3.5855% PA

For 4 years 1.9605% PA 3.8355% PA

For 5 years 1.9605% PA 3.9605% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5171% PA 1.2671% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5618% PA 1.3118% PA

For 12 Months 0.6435% PA 1.5185% PA

For 2 Years 0.6435% PA 2.0185% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6435% PA 2.2685% PA

For 4 years 0.6435% PA 2.5185% PA

For 5 years 0.6435% PA 2.6435% PA

EURO VALUE 17-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1510% PA 0.9010% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1503% PA 0.9003% PA

For 12 Months 0.0719% PA 0.9469% PA

For 2 Years 0.0719% PA 1.4469% PA

For 3 Years 0.0719% PA 1.6969% PA

For 4 years 0.0719% PA 1.9469% PA

For 5 years 0.0719% PA 2.0719% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2152% PA 0.5348% PA

For 12 Months -0.2012% PA 0.6738% PA

For 2 Years -0.2012% PA 1.1738% PA

For 3 Years -0.2012% PA 1.4238% PA

For 4 Years -0.2012% PA 1.6738% PA

For 5 years -0.2012% PA 1.7988% PA