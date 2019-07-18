KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0496% PA 2.7996% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9570% PA 2.7070% PA

For 12 months 1.9609% PA 2.8359% PA

For 2 Years 1.9609% PA 3.3359% PA

For 3 Years 1.9609% PA 3.5859% PA

For 4 years 1.9609% PA 3.8359% PA

For 5 years 1.9609% PA 3.9609% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5165% PA 1.2665% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5540% PA 1.3040% PA

For 12 Months 0.6266% PA 1.5016% PA

For 2 Years 0.6266% PA 2.

0016% PA

For 3 Years 0.6266% PA 2.2516% PA

For 4 years 0.6266% PA 2.5016% PA

For 5 years 0.6266% PA 2.6266% PA

EURO VALUE 18-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1554% PA 0.9054% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1631% PA 0.9131% PA

For 12 Months 0.0764% PA 0.9514% PA

For 2 Years 0.0764% PA 1.4514% PA

For 3 Years 0.0764% PA 1.7014% PA

For 4 years 0.0764% PA 1.9514% PA

For 5 years 0.0764% PA 2.0764% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2167% PA 0.5333% PA

For 12 Months -0.1958% PA 0.6792% PA

For 2 Years -0.1958% PA 1.1792% PA

For 3 Years -0.1958% PA 1.4292% PA

For 4 Years -0.1958% PA 1.6792% PA

For 5 years -0.1958% PA 1.8042% PA