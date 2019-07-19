KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0525% PA 2.8025% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9488% PA 2.6988% PA

For 12 months 1.9670% PA 2.8420% PA

For 2 Years 1.9670% PA 3.3420% PA

For 3 Years 1.9670% PA 3.5920% PA

For 4 years 1.9670% PA 3.8420% PA

For 5 years 1.9670% PA 3.9670% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5165% PA 1.2665% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5520% PA 1.3020% PA

For 12 Months 0.6256% PA 1.5006% PA

For 2 Years 0.6256% PA 2.0006% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6256% PA 2.2506% PA

For 4 years 0.6256% PA 2.5006% PA

For 5 years 0.6256% PA 2.6256% PA

EURO VALUE 19-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1511% PA 0.9011% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1659% PA 0.9159% PA

For 12 Months 0.0796% PA 0.9546% PA

For 2 Years 0.0796% PA 1.4546% PA

For 3 Years 0.0796% PA 1.7046% PA

For 4 years 0.0796% PA 1.9546% PA

For 5 years 0.0796% PA 2.0796% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1717% PA 0.5783% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2095% PA 0.5405% PA

For 12 Months -0.1917% PA 0.6833% PA

For 2 Years -0.1917% PA 1.1833% PA

For 3 Years -0.1917% PA 1.4333% PA

For 4 Years -0.1917% PA 1.6833% PA

For 5 years -0.1917% PA 1.8083% PA