Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0276% PA 2.7776% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9243% PA 2.6743% PA
For 12 months 1.9421% PA 2.8171% PA
For 2 Years 1.9421% PA 3.3171% PA
For 3 Years 1.9421% PA 3.5671% PA
For 4 years 1.9421% PA 3.8171% PA
For 5 years 1.9421% PA 3.9421% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5160% PA 1.2660% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5520% PA 1.3020% PA
For 12 Months 0.6131% PA 1.4881% PA
For 2 Years 0.6131% PA 1.9881% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6131% PA 2.2381% PA
For 4 years 0.6131% PA 2.5881% PA
For 5 years 0.6131% PA 2.6131% PA
EURO VALUE 20-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1561% PA 0.9061% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1671% PA 0.9171% PA
For 12 Months 0.0781% PA 0.9531% PA
For 2 Years 0.0781% PA 1.4531% PA
For 3 Years 0.0781% PA 1.7031% PA
For 4 years 0.0781% PA 1.9531% PA
For 5 years 0.0781% PA 2.0781% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1692% PA 0.5808% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2140% PA 0.5360% PA
For 12 Months -0.1990% PA 0.6760% PA
For 2 Years -0.1990% PA 1.1760% PA
For 3 Years -0.1990% PA 1.4260% PA
For 4 Years -0.1990% PA 1.6760% PA
For 5 years -0.1990% PA 1.8010% PA