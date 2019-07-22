(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0276% PA 2.7776% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.9243% PA 2.6743% PA

For 12 months 1.9421% PA 2.8171% PA

For 2 Years 1.9421% PA 3.3171% PA

For 3 Years 1.9421% PA 3.5671% PA

For 4 years 1.9421% PA 3.8171% PA

For 5 years 1.9421% PA 3.9421% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5160% PA 1.2660% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5520% PA 1.3020% PA

For 12 Months 0.6131% PA 1.4881% PA

For 2 Years 0.6131% PA 1.9881% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6131% PA 2.2381% PA

For 4 years 0.6131% PA 2.5881% PA

For 5 years 0.6131% PA 2.6131% PA

EURO VALUE 20-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1561% PA 0.9061% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1671% PA 0.9171% PA

For 12 Months 0.0781% PA 0.9531% PA

For 2 Years 0.0781% PA 1.4531% PA

For 3 Years 0.0781% PA 1.7031% PA

For 4 years 0.0781% PA 1.9531% PA

For 5 years 0.0781% PA 2.0781% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1692% PA 0.5808% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2140% PA 0.5360% PA

For 12 Months -0.1990% PA 0.6760% PA

For 2 Years -0.1990% PA 1.1760% PA

For 3 Years -0.1990% PA 1.4260% PA

For 4 Years -0.1990% PA 1.6760% PA

For 5 years -0.1990% PA 1.8010% PA