KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.0094% PA 2.7594% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.8943% PA 2.6443% PA

For 12 months 1.9078% PA 2.7828% PA

For 2 Years 1.9078% PA 3.2828% PA

For 3 Years 1.9078% PA 3.5328% PA

For 4 years 1.9078% PA 3.7828% PA

For 5 years 1.9078% PA 3.9078% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23-07-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5148% PA 1.2648% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5506% PA 1.3006% PA

For 12 Months 0.6096% PA 1.4846% PA

For 2 Years 0.6096% PA 1.9846% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6096% PA 2.2346% PA

For 4 years 0.6096% PA 2.4846% PA

For 5 years 0.6096% PA 2.6096% PA

EURO VALUE 23-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1643% PA 0.9143% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1761% PA 0.9261% PA

For 12 Months 0.0901% PA 0.9651% PA

For 2 Years 0.0901% PA 1.4651% PA

For 3 Years 0.0901% PA 1.7151% PA

For 4 years 0.0901% PA 1.9651% PA

For 5 years 0.0901% PA 2.0901% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-07-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2138% PA 0.5362% PA

For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA

For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA

For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA

For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA

For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA