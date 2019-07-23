Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0094% PA 2.7594% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8943% PA 2.6443% PA
For 12 months 1.9078% PA 2.7828% PA
For 2 Years 1.9078% PA 3.2828% PA
For 3 Years 1.9078% PA 3.5328% PA
For 4 years 1.9078% PA 3.7828% PA
For 5 years 1.9078% PA 3.9078% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-07-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5148% PA 1.2648% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5506% PA 1.3006% PA
For 12 Months 0.6096% PA 1.4846% PA
For 2 Years 0.6096% PA 1.9846% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6096% PA 2.2346% PA
For 4 years 0.6096% PA 2.4846% PA
For 5 years 0.6096% PA 2.6096% PA
EURO VALUE 23-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1643% PA 0.9143% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1761% PA 0.9261% PA
For 12 Months 0.0901% PA 0.9651% PA
For 2 Years 0.0901% PA 1.4651% PA
For 3 Years 0.0901% PA 1.7151% PA
For 4 years 0.0901% PA 1.9651% PA
For 5 years 0.0901% PA 2.0901% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-07-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2138% PA 0.5362% PA
For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA