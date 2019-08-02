Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-08-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.0156% PA 2.7656% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.9569% PA 2.7069% PA
For 12 months 1.9386% PA 2.8136% PA
For 2 Years 1.9386% PA 3.3136% PA
For 3 Years 1.9386% PA 3.5636% PA
For 4 years 1.9386% PA 3.8136% PA
For 5 years 1.9386% PA 3.9386% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-08-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5226% PA 1.2726% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5635% PA 1.3135% PA
For 12 Months 0.6019% PA 1.4769% PA
For 2 Years 0.6019% PA 1.9769% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6019% PA 2.2269% PA
For 4 years 0.6019% PA 2.4769% PA
For 5 years 0.6019% PA 2.6019% PA
EURO VALUE 02-08-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1697% PA 0.9197% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1579% PA 0.9079% PA
For 12 Months 0.0891% PA 0.9641% PA
For 2 Years 0.0891% PA 1.4641% PA
For 3 Years 0.0891% PA 1.7141% PA
For 4 years 0.0891% PA 1.9641% PA
For 5 years 0.0891% PA 2.0891% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-08-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1767% PA 0.5733% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2137% PA 0.5363% PA
For 12 Months -0.2045% PA 0.6705% PA
For 2 Years -0.2045% PA 1.1705% PA
For 3 Years -0.2045% PA 1.4205% PA
For 4 Years -0.2045% PA 1.6705% PA
For 5 years -0.2045% PA 1.7955% PA