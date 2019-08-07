Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-08-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.9590% PA 2.7090% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8359% PA 2.5859% PA
For 12 months 1.7868% PA 2.6618% PA
For 2 Years 1.7868% PA 3.1618% PA
For 3 Years 1.7868% PA 3.4118% PA
For 4 years 1.7868% PA 3.6618% PA
For 5 years 1.7868% PA 3.7868% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-08-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5179% PA 1.2679% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5596% PA 1.3096% PA
For 12 Months 0.5904% PA 1.4654% PA
For 2 Years 0.5904% PA 1.9654% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5904% PA 2.2154% PA
For 4 years 0.5904% PA 2.4654% PA
For 5 years 0.5904% PA 2.5904% PA
EURO VALUE 07-08-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1634% PA 0.9134% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1756% PA 0.9256% PA
For 12 Months 0.1080% PA 0.9830% PA
For 2 Years 0.1080% PA 1.4830% PA
For 3 Years 0.1080% PA 1.7330% PA
For 4 years 0.1080% PA 1.9830% PA
For 5 years 0.1080% PA 2.1080% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-08-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2158% PA 0.5342% PA
For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA