KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.9590% PA 2.7090% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.8359% PA 2.5859% PA

For 12 months 1.7868% PA 2.6618% PA

For 2 Years 1.7868% PA 3.1618% PA

For 3 Years 1.7868% PA 3.4118% PA

For 4 years 1.7868% PA 3.6618% PA

For 5 years 1.7868% PA 3.7868% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5179% PA 1.2679% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5596% PA 1.3096% PA

For 12 Months 0.5904% PA 1.4654% PA

For 2 Years 0.5904% PA 1.9654% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5904% PA 2.2154% PA

For 4 years 0.5904% PA 2.4654% PA

For 5 years 0.5904% PA 2.5904% PA

EURO VALUE 07-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1634% PA 0.9134% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1756% PA 0.9256% PA

For 12 Months 0.1080% PA 0.9830% PA

For 2 Years 0.1080% PA 1.4830% PA

For 3 Years 0.1080% PA 1.7330% PA

For 4 years 0.1080% PA 1.9830% PA

For 5 years 0.1080% PA 2.1080% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2158% PA 0.5342% PA

For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA

For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA

For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA

For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA

For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA