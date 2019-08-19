KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8738% PA 2.6238% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7640% PA 2.5140% PA

For 12 months 1.6825% PA 2.5575% PA

For 2 Years 1.6825% PA 3.0575% PA

For 3 Years 1.6825% PA 3.3075% PA

For 4 years 1.6825% PA 3.5575% PA

For 5 years 1.6825% PA 3.6825% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5181% PA 1.2681% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5516% PA 1.3016% PA

For 12 Months 0.5990% PA 1.4740% PA

For 2 Years 0.5990% PA 1.9740% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5990% PA 2.2240% PA

For 4 years 0.5990% PA 2.4740% PA

For 5 years 0.5990% PA 2.5990% PA

EURO VALUE 19-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1799% PA 0.9299% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1903% PA 0.9403% PA

For 12 Months 0.1551% PA 0.0301% PA

For 2 Years 0.1551% PA 1.5301% PA

For 3 Years 0.1551% PA 1.7801% PA

For 4 years 0.1551% PA 2.0301% PA

For 5 years 0.1551% PA 2.1551% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1457% PA 0.6043% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1932% PA 0.5568% PA

For 12 Months -0.2288% PA 0.6462% PA

For 2 Years -0.2288% PA 1.1462% PA

For 3 Years -0.2288% PA 1.3962% PA

For 4 Years -0.2288% PA 1.6462% PA

For 5 years -0.2288% PA 1.7712% PA