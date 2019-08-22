(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8995% PA 2.6495% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7736% PA 2.5236% PA

For 12 months 1.6985% PA 2.5735% PA

For 2 Years 1.6985% PA 3.0735% PA

For 3 Years 1.6985% PA 3.2353% PA

For 4 years 1.6985% PA 3.5735% PA

For 5 years 1.6985% PA 3.6985% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5105% PA 1.2605% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5513% PA 1.3013% PA

For 12 Months 0.5978% PA 1.4728% PA

For 2 Years 0.5978% PA 1.9728% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5978% PA 2.2228% PA

For 4 years 0.5978% PA 2.4728% PA

For 5 years 0.5978% PA 2.5978% PA

EURO VALUE 22-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1971% PA 0.9471% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2007% PA 0.9507% PA

For 12 Months 0.1701% PA 1.0451% PA

For 2 Years 0.1701% PA 1.5451% PA

For 3 Years 0.1701% PA 1.7951% PA

For 4 years 0.1701% PA 2.0451% PA

For 5 years 0.1701% PA 2.1701% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1473% PA 0.6027% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2030% PA 0.5470% PA

For 12 Months -0.2238% PA 0.6512% PA

For 2 Years -0.2238% PA 1.1512% PA

For 3 Years -0.2238% PA 1.4012% PA

For 4 Years -0.2238% PA 1.6512% PA

For 5 years -0.2238% PA 1.7762% PA