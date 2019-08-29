(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8674% PA 2.6174% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7875% PA 2.5375% PA

For 12 months 1.6994% PA 2.5744% PA

For 2 Years 1.6994% PA 3.0744% PA

For 3 Years 1.6994% PA 3.3244% PA

For 4 years 1.6994% PA 3.6744% PA

For 5 years 1.6994% PA 3.6994% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-08-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5146% PA 1.2646% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5431% PA 1.2931% PA

For 12 Months 0.6014% PA 1.4764% PA

For 2 Years 0.6014% PA 1.9764% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6014% PA 2.2264% PA

For 4 years 0.6014% PA 2.4764% PA

For 5 years 0.6014% PA 2.6014% PA

EURO VALUE 29-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1973% PA 0.9473% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1923% PA 0.9423% PA

For 12 Months 0.1403% PA 1.0153% PA

For 2 Years 0.1403% PA 1.5153% PA

For 3 Years 0.1403% PA 1.7653% PA

For 4 years 0.1403% PA 2.0153% PA

For 5 years 0.1403% PA 2.1403% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-08-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1665% PA 0.5835% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1987% PA 0.5513% PA

For 12 Months -0.2138% PA 0.6612% PA

For 2 Years -0.2138% PA 1.1612% PA

For 3 Years -0.2138% PA 1.4112% PA

For 4 Years -0.2138% PA 1.6612% PA

For 5 years -0.2138% PA 1.7862% PA