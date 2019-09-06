Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8624% PA 2.6124% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7373% PA 2.4873% PA
For 12 months 1.6469% PA 2.5219% PA
For 2 Years 1.6469% PA 3.0219% PA
For 3 Years 1.6469% PA 3.2719% PA
For 4 years 1.6469% PA 3.5219% PA
For 5 years 1.6469% PA 3.6469% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5116% PA 1.2616% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5368% PA 1.2868% PA
For 12 Months 0.5831% PA 1.4581% PA
For 2 Years 0.5831% PA 1.9581% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5831% PA 2.2081% PA
For 4 years 0.5831% PA 2.4581% PA
For 5 years 0.5831% PA 2.5831% PA
EURO VALUE 06-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2309% PA 0.9809% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2133% PA 0.9633% PA
For 12 Months 0.1454% PA 1.0204% PA
For 2 Years 0.1454% PA 1.5204% PA
For 3 Years 0.1454% PA 1.7704% PA
For 4 years 0.1454% PA 2.0204% PA
For 5 years 0.1454% PA 2.1454% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1548% PA 0.5952% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA
For 12 Months -0.2190% PA 0.6560% PA
For 2 Years -0.2190% PA 1.1560% PA
For 3 Years -0.2190% PA 1.4060% PA
For 4 Years -0.2190% PA 1.6560% PA
For 5 years -0.2190% PA 1.7810% PA