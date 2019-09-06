KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8624% PA 2.6124% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7373% PA 2.4873% PA

For 12 months 1.6469% PA 2.5219% PA

For 2 Years 1.6469% PA 3.0219% PA

For 3 Years 1.6469% PA 3.2719% PA

For 4 years 1.6469% PA 3.5219% PA

For 5 years 1.6469% PA 3.6469% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5116% PA 1.2616% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5368% PA 1.2868% PA

For 12 Months 0.5831% PA 1.4581% PA

For 2 Years 0.5831% PA 1.9581% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5831% PA 2.2081% PA

For 4 years 0.5831% PA 2.4581% PA

For 5 years 0.5831% PA 2.5831% PA

EURO VALUE 06-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2309% PA 0.9809% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2133% PA 0.9633% PA

For 12 Months 0.1454% PA 1.0204% PA

For 2 Years 0.1454% PA 1.5204% PA

For 3 Years 0.1454% PA 1.7704% PA

For 4 years 0.1454% PA 2.0204% PA

For 5 years 0.1454% PA 2.1454% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1548% PA 0.5952% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA

For 12 Months -0.2190% PA 0.6560% PA

For 2 Years -0.2190% PA 1.1560% PA

For 3 Years -0.2190% PA 1.4060% PA

For 4 Years -0.2190% PA 1.6560% PA

For 5 years -0.2190% PA 1.7810% PA