Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8521% PA 2.6021% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7385% PA 2.4885% PA
For 12 months 1.6410% PA 2.5160% PA
For 2 Years 1.6410% PA 3.0160% PA
For 3 Years 1.6410% PA 3.2660% PA
For 4 years 1.6410% PA 3.5160% PA
For 5 years 1.6410% PA 3.6410% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5151% PA 1.2651% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5574% PA 1.3074% PA
For 12 Months 0.6201% PA 1.4951% PA
For 2 Years 0.6201% PA 1.9951% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6201% PA 2.2451% PA
For 4 years 0.6201% PA 2.4951% PA
For 5 years 0.6201% PA 2.6201% PA
EURO VALUE 11-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2310% PA 0.9810% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2144% PA 0.9644% PA
For 12 Months 0.1464% PA 0.0214% PA
For 2 Years 0.1464% PA 1.5214% PA
For 3 Years 0.1464% PA 1.7714% PA
For 4 years 0.1464% PA 2.0214% PA
For 5 years 0.1464% PA 2.1464% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1565% PA 0.5935% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1995% PA 0.5505% PA
For 12 Months -0.2155% PA 0.6595% PA
For 2 Years -0.2155% PA 1.1595% PA
For 3 Years -0.2155% PA 1.4095% PA
For 4 Years -0.2155% PA 1.6595% PA
For 5 years -0.2155% PA 1.7845% PA