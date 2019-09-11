KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8521% PA 2.6021% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7385% PA 2.4885% PA

For 12 months 1.6410% PA 2.5160% PA

For 2 Years 1.6410% PA 3.0160% PA

For 3 Years 1.6410% PA 3.2660% PA

For 4 years 1.6410% PA 3.5160% PA

For 5 years 1.6410% PA 3.6410% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5151% PA 1.2651% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5574% PA 1.3074% PA

For 12 Months 0.6201% PA 1.4951% PA

For 2 Years 0.6201% PA 1.9951% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6201% PA 2.2451% PA

For 4 years 0.6201% PA 2.4951% PA

For 5 years 0.6201% PA 2.6201% PA

EURO VALUE 11-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2310% PA 0.9810% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2144% PA 0.9644% PA

For 12 Months 0.1464% PA 0.0214% PA

For 2 Years 0.1464% PA 1.5214% PA

For 3 Years 0.1464% PA 1.7714% PA

For 4 years 0.1464% PA 2.0214% PA

For 5 years 0.1464% PA 2.1464% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1565% PA 0.5935% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1995% PA 0.5505% PA

For 12 Months -0.2155% PA 0.6595% PA

For 2 Years -0.2155% PA 1.1595% PA

For 3 Years -0.2155% PA 1.4095% PA

For 4 Years -0.2155% PA 1.6595% PA

For 5 years -0.2155% PA 1.7845% PA