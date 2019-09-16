KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8685% PA 2.6185% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7973% PA 2.5473% PA

For 12 months 1.7556% PA 2.6306% PA

For 2 Years 1.7556% PA 3.1306% PA

For 3 Years 1.7556% PA 3.3806% PA

For 4 years 1.7556% PA 3.6306% PA

For 5 years 1.7556% PA 3.7556% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5299% PA 1.2799% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5801% PA 1.3301% PA

For 12 Months 0.6871% PA 1.5621% PA

For 2 Years 0.6871% PA 2.0621% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6871% PA 2.3121% PA

For 4 years 0.6871% PA 2.5621% PA

For 5 years 0.6871% PA 2.6781% PA

EURO VALUE 16-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2157% PA 0.9657% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2059% PA 0.9559% PA

For 12 Months 0.1400% PA 0.0150% PA

For 2 Years 0.1400% PA 1.5150% PA

For 3 Years 0.1400% PA 1.7650% PA

For 4 years 0.1400% PA 2.0150% PA

For 5 years 0.1400% PA 2.1400% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1602% PA 0.5898% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA

For 12 Months -0.2180% PA 0.6570% PA

For 2 Years -0.2180% PA 1.1570% PA

For 3 Years -0.2180% PA 1.4070% PA

For 4 Years -0.2180% PA 1.6570% PA

For 5 years -0.2180% PA 1.7820% PA