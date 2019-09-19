Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.9141% PA 2.6641% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8353% PA 2.5853% PA
For 12 months 1.8154% PA 2.6904% PA
For 2 Years 1.8154% PA 3.1904% PA
For 3 Years 1.8154% PA 3.4404% PA
For 4 years 1.8154% PA 3.6904% PA
For 5 years 1.8154% PA 3.8154% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5328% PA 1.2828% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5955% PA 1.3455% PA
For 12 Months 0.6995% PA 1.5745% PA
For 2 Years 0.6995% PA 2.0745% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6995% PA 2.3245% PA
For 4 years 0.6995% PA 2.5745% PA
For 5 years 0.6995% PA 2.6995% PA
EURO VALUE 19-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1810% PA 0.9310% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1513% PA 0.9013% PA
For 12 Months 0.0864% PA 0.9614% PA
For 2 Years 0.0864% PA 1.4614% PA
For 3 Years 0.0864% PA 1.7114% PA
For 4 years 0.0864% PA 1.9614% PA
For 5 years 0.0864% PA 2.0864% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1577% PA 0.5923% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1920% PA 0.5580% PA
For 12 Months -0.2113% PA 0.6637% PA
For 2 Years -0.2113% PA 1.1637% PA
For 3 Years -0.2113% PA 1.4137% PA
For 4 Years -0.2113% PA 1.6637% PA
For 5 years -0.2113% PA 1.7887% PA