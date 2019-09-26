Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Thu 26th September 2019
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8630% PA 2.6130% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8130% PA 2.5630% PA
For 12 months 1.7793% PA 2.6543% PA
For 2 Years 1.7793% PA 3.1543% PA
For 3 Years 1.7793% PA 3.4043% PA
For 4 years 1.7793% PA 3.6543% PA
For 5 years 1.7793% PA 3.7793% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5160% PA 1.2660% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5946% PA 1.3446% PA
For 12 Months 0.6868% PA 1.5618% PA
For 2 Years 0.6868% PA 2.0618% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6868% PA 2.3118% PA
For 4 years 0.6868% PA 2.5618% PA
For 5 years 0.6868% PA 2.6868% PA
EURO VALUE 26-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1731% PA 0.9231% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1599% PA 0.9099% PA
For 12 Months 0.0999% PA 0.9749% PA
For 2 Years 0.0999% PA 1.4749% PA
For 3 Years 0.0999% PA 1.7249% PA
For 4 years 0.0999% PA 1.9749% PA
For 5 years 0.0999% PA 2.0999% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1572% PA 0.5928% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA
For 12 Months -0.2232% PA 0.6518% PA
For 2 Years -0.2232% PA 1.1518% PA
For 3 Years -0.2232% PA 1.4018% PA
For 4 Years -0.2232% PA 1.6518% PA
For 5 years -0.2232% PA 1.7768% PA