KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8630% PA 2.6130% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.8130% PA 2.5630% PA

For 12 months 1.7793% PA 2.6543% PA

For 2 Years 1.7793% PA 3.1543% PA

For 3 Years 1.7793% PA 3.4043% PA

For 4 years 1.7793% PA 3.6543% PA

For 5 years 1.7793% PA 3.7793% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5160% PA 1.2660% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5946% PA 1.3446% PA

For 12 Months 0.6868% PA 1.5618% PA

For 2 Years 0.6868% PA 2.0618% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6868% PA 2.3118% PA

For 4 years 0.6868% PA 2.5618% PA

For 5 years 0.6868% PA 2.6868% PA

EURO VALUE 26-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1731% PA 0.9231% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1599% PA 0.9099% PA

For 12 Months 0.0999% PA 0.9749% PA

For 2 Years 0.0999% PA 1.4749% PA

For 3 Years 0.0999% PA 1.7249% PA

For 4 years 0.0999% PA 1.9749% PA

For 5 years 0.0999% PA 2.0999% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1572% PA 0.5928% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA

For 12 Months -0.2232% PA 0.6518% PA

For 2 Years -0.2232% PA 1.1518% PA

For 3 Years -0.2232% PA 1.4018% PA

For 4 Years -0.2232% PA 1.6518% PA

For 5 years -0.2232% PA 1.7768% PA