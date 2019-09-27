KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8496% PA 2.5996% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7941% PA 2.5441% PA

For 12 months 1.7350% PA 2.6100% PA

For 2 Years 1.7350% PA 3.1100% PA

For 3 Years 1.7350% PA 3.3600% PA

For 4 years 1.7350% PA 3.6100% PA

For 5 years 1.7350% PA 3.7350% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5143% PA 1.2643% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5948% PA 1.3448% PA

For 12 Months 0.6810% PA 1.5560% PA

For 2 Years 0.6810% PA 2.0560% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6810% PA 2.3060% PA

For 4 years 0.6810% PA 2.5560% PA

For 5 years 0.6810% PA 2.6810% PA

EURO VALUE 27-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1766% PA 0.9266% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1696% PA 0.9196% PA

For 12 Months 0.0999% PA 0.9749% PA

For 2 Years 0.0999% PA 1.4749% PA

For 3 Years 0.0999% PA 1.7249% PA

For 4 years 0.0999% PA 1.9749% PA

For 5 years 0.0999% PA 2.0999% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1973% PA 0.5527% PA

For 12 Months -0.2273% PA 0.6477% PA

For 2 Years -0.2273% PA 1.1477% PA

For 3 Years -0.2273% PA 1.3977% PA

For 4 Years -0.2273% PA 1.6477% PA

For 5 years -0.2273% PA 1.7727% PA