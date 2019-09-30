Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8544% PA 2.6044% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8144% PA 2.5644% PA
For 12 months 1.7701% PA 2.6451% PA
For 2 Years 1.7701% PA 3.1451% PA
For 3 Years 1.7701% PA 3.3951% PA
For 4 years 1.7701% PA 3.6451% PA
For 5 years 1.7701% PA 3.7701% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-09-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5208% PA 1.2708% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6016% PA 1.3516% PA
For 12 Months 0.6816% PA 1.5566% PA
For 2 Years 0.6816% PA 2.0566% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6816% PA 2.3066% PA
For 4 years 0.6816% PA 2.5566% PA
For 5 years 0.6816% PA 2.6816% PA
EURO VALUE 30-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1787% PA 0.9287% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1670% PA 0.9170% PA
For 12 Months 0.0980% PA 0.9730% PA
For 2 Years 0.0980% PA 1.4730% PA
For 3 Years 0.0980% PA 1.7230% PA
For 4 years 0.0980% PA 1.9730% PA
For 5 years 0.0980% PA 2.0980% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-09-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1582% PA 0.5918% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA
For 12 Months -0.2297% PA 0.6453% PA
For 2 Years -0.2297% PA 1.1453% PA
For 3 Years -0.2297% PA 1.3953% PA
For 4 Years -0.2297% PA 1.6453% PA
For 5 years -0.2297% PA 1.7703% PA