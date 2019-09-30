(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8544% PA 2.6044% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.8144% PA 2.5644% PA

For 12 months 1.7701% PA 2.6451% PA

For 2 Years 1.7701% PA 3.1451% PA

For 3 Years 1.7701% PA 3.3951% PA

For 4 years 1.7701% PA 3.6451% PA

For 5 years 1.7701% PA 3.7701% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-09-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5208% PA 1.2708% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6016% PA 1.3516% PA

For 12 Months 0.6816% PA 1.5566% PA

For 2 Years 0.6816% PA 2.0566% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6816% PA 2.3066% PA

For 4 years 0.6816% PA 2.5566% PA

For 5 years 0.6816% PA 2.6816% PA

EURO VALUE 30-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1787% PA 0.9287% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1670% PA 0.9170% PA

For 12 Months 0.0980% PA 0.9730% PA

For 2 Years 0.0980% PA 1.4730% PA

For 3 Years 0.0980% PA 1.7230% PA

For 4 years 0.0980% PA 1.9730% PA

For 5 years 0.0980% PA 2.0980% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-09-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1582% PA 0.5918% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA

For 12 Months -0.2297% PA 0.6453% PA

For 2 Years -0.2297% PA 1.1453% PA

For 3 Years -0.2297% PA 1.3953% PA

For 4 Years -0.2297% PA 1.6453% PA

For 5 years -0.2297% PA 1.7703% PA