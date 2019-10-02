Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8351% PA 2.5851% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8056% PA 2.5556% PA
For 12 months 1.7821% PA 2.6571% PA
For 2 Years 1.7821% PA 3.1571% PA
For 3 Years 1.7821% PA 3.4071% PA
For 4 years 1.7821% PA 3.6571% PA
For 5 years 1.7821% PA 3.7821% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5080% PA 1.2580% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5768% PA 1.3268% PA
For 12 Months 0.6395% PA 1.5145% PA
For 2 Years 0.6395% PA 2.0145% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6395% PA 2.2645% PA
For 4 years 0.6395% PA 2.5145% PA
For 5 years 0.6395% PA 2.6395% PA
EURO VALUE 02-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1907% PA 0.9407% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1661% PA 0.9161% PA
For 12 Months 0.1110% PA 0.9860% PA
For 2 Years 0.1110% PA 1.4860% PA
For 3 Years 0.1110% PA 1.7360% PA
For 4 years 0.1110% PA 1.9860% PA
For 5 years 0.1110% PA 2.1110% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1992% PA 0.5508% PA
For 12 Months -0.2245% PA 0.6505% PA
For 2 Years -0.2245% PA 1.1505% PA
For 3 Years -0.2245% PA 1.4005% PA
For 4 Years -0.2245% PA 1.6505% PA
For 5 years -0.2245% PA 1.7755% PA