KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8351% PA 2.5851% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.8056% PA 2.5556% PA

For 12 months 1.7821% PA 2.6571% PA

For 2 Years 1.7821% PA 3.1571% PA

For 3 Years 1.7821% PA 3.4071% PA

For 4 years 1.7821% PA 3.6571% PA

For 5 years 1.7821% PA 3.7821% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5080% PA 1.2580% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5768% PA 1.3268% PA

For 12 Months 0.6395% PA 1.5145% PA

For 2 Years 0.6395% PA 2.0145% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6395% PA 2.2645% PA

For 4 years 0.6395% PA 2.5145% PA

For 5 years 0.6395% PA 2.6395% PA

EURO VALUE 02-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1907% PA 0.9407% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1661% PA 0.9161% PA

For 12 Months 0.1110% PA 0.9860% PA

For 2 Years 0.1110% PA 1.4860% PA

For 3 Years 0.1110% PA 1.7360% PA

For 4 years 0.1110% PA 1.9860% PA

For 5 years 0.1110% PA 2.1110% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1992% PA 0.5508% PA

For 12 Months -0.2245% PA 0.6505% PA

For 2 Years -0.2245% PA 1.1505% PA

For 3 Years -0.2245% PA 1.4005% PA

For 4 Years -0.2245% PA 1.6505% PA

For 5 years -0.2245% PA 1.7755% PA