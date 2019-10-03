Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8386% PA 2.5886% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.8065% PA 2.5565% PA
For 12 months 1.7855% PA 2.6605% PA
For 2 Years 1.7855% PA 3.1605% PA
For 3 Years 1.7855% PA 3.4105% PA
For 4 years 1.7855% PA 3.6605% PA
For 5 years 1.7855% PA 3.7855% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5096% PA 1.2596% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5846% PA 1.3346% PA
For 12 Months 0.6609% PA 1.5359% PA
For 2 Years 0.6609% PA 2.0359% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6609% PA 2.2859% PA
For 4 years 0.6609% PA 2.5359% PA
For 5 years 0.6609% PA 2.6609% PA
EURO VALUE 03-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1963% PA 0.9463% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1723% PA 0.9223% PA
For 12 Months 0.1084% PA 0.9834% PA
For 2 Years 0.1084% PA 1.4834% PA
For 3 Years 0.1084% PA 1.7334% PA
For 4 years 0.1084% PA 1.9834% PA
For 5 years 0.1084% PA 2.1084% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1515% PA 0.5985% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA
For 12 Months -0.2167% PA 0.6583% PA
For 2 Years -0.2167% PA 1.1583% PA
For 3 Years -0.2167% PA 1.4083% PA
For 4 Years -0.2167% PA 1.6583% PA
For 5 years -0.2167% PA 1.7833% PA