KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.8386% PA 2.5886% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.8065% PA 2.5565% PA

For 12 months 1.7855% PA 2.6605% PA

For 2 Years 1.7855% PA 3.1605% PA

For 3 Years 1.7855% PA 3.4105% PA

For 4 years 1.7855% PA 3.6605% PA

For 5 years 1.7855% PA 3.7855% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5096% PA 1.2596% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5846% PA 1.3346% PA

For 12 Months 0.6609% PA 1.5359% PA

For 2 Years 0.6609% PA 2.0359% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6609% PA 2.2859% PA

For 4 years 0.6609% PA 2.5359% PA

For 5 years 0.6609% PA 2.6609% PA

EURO VALUE 03-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1963% PA 0.9463% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1723% PA 0.9223% PA

For 12 Months 0.1084% PA 0.9834% PA

For 2 Years 0.1084% PA 1.4834% PA

For 3 Years 0.1084% PA 1.7334% PA

For 4 years 0.1084% PA 1.9834% PA

For 5 years 0.1084% PA 2.1084% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1515% PA 0.5985% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA

For 12 Months -0.2167% PA 0.6583% PA

For 2 Years -0.2167% PA 1.1583% PA

For 3 Years -0.2167% PA 1.4083% PA

For 4 Years -0.2167% PA 1.6583% PA

For 5 years -0.2167% PA 1.7833% PA