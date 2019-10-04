Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.8064% PA 2.5564% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7670% PA 2.5170% PA
For 12 months 1.7083% PA 2.5833% PA
For 2 Years 1.7083% PA 3.0833% PA
For 3 Years 1.7083% PA 3.3333% PA
For 4 years 1.7083% PA 3.5833% PA
For 5 years 1.7083% PA 3.7083% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5166% PA 1.2666% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5840% PA 1.3340% PA
For 12 Months 0.6585% PA 1.5335% PA
For 2 Years 0.6585% PA 2.0335% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6585% PA 2.2835% PA
For 4 years 0.6585% PA 2.5335% PA
For 5 years 0.6585% PA 2.6585% PA
EURO VALUE 04-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1987% PA 0.9487% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1743% PA 0.9243% PA
For 12 Months 0.1141% PA 0.9891% PA
For 2 Years 0.1141% PA 1.4891% PA
For 3 Years 0.1141% PA 1.7391% PA
For 4 years 0.1141% PA 1.9891% PA
For 5 years 0.1141% PA 2.1141% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1467% PA 0.6033% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1980% PA 0.5520% PA
For 12 Months -0.2287% PA 0.6463% PA
For 2 Years -0.2287% PA 1.1463% PA
For 3 Years -0.2287% PA 1.3963% PA
For 4 Years -0.2287% PA 1.6463% PA
For 5 years -0.2287% PA 1.7713% PA