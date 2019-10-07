Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7931% PA 2.5431% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7350% PA 2.4850% PA
For 12 months 1.6643% PA 2.5393% PA
For 2 Years 1.6643% PA 3.0393% PA
For 3 Years 1.6643% PA 3.2893% PA
For 4 years 1.6643% PA 3.5393% PA
For 5 years 1.6643% PA 3.6643% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5108% PA 1.2608% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5761% PA 1.3261% PA
For 12 Months 0.6415% PA 1.5165% PA
For 2 Years 0.6415% PA 2.0165% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6415% PA 2.2665% PA
For 4 years 0.6415% PA 2.5165% PA
For 5 years 0.6415% PA 2.6415% PA
EURO VALUE 07-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1974% PA 0.9474% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1764% PA 0.9264% PA
For 12 Months 0.1163% PA 0.9913% PA
For 2 Years 0.1163% PA 1.4913% PA
For 3 Years 0.1163% PA 1.7413% PA
For 4 years 0.1163% PA 1.9913% PA
For 5 years 0.1163% PA 2.1163% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1415% PA 0.6085% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1918% PA 0.5582% PA
For 12 Months -0.2350% PA 0.6400% PA
For 2 Years -0.2350% PA 1.1400% PA
For 3 Years -0.2350% PA 1.3900% PA
For 4 Years -0.2350% PA 1.6400% PA
For 5 years -0.2350% PA 1.7650% PA