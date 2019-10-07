(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.7931% PA 2.5431% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7350% PA 2.4850% PA

For 12 months 1.6643% PA 2.5393% PA

For 2 Years 1.6643% PA 3.0393% PA

For 3 Years 1.6643% PA 3.2893% PA

For 4 years 1.6643% PA 3.5393% PA

For 5 years 1.6643% PA 3.6643% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5108% PA 1.2608% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5761% PA 1.3261% PA

For 12 Months 0.6415% PA 1.5165% PA

For 2 Years 0.6415% PA 2.0165% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6415% PA 2.2665% PA

For 4 years 0.6415% PA 2.5165% PA

For 5 years 0.6415% PA 2.6415% PA

EURO VALUE 07-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1974% PA 0.9474% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1764% PA 0.9264% PA

For 12 Months 0.1163% PA 0.9913% PA

For 2 Years 0.1163% PA 1.4913% PA

For 3 Years 0.1163% PA 1.7413% PA

For 4 years 0.1163% PA 1.9913% PA

For 5 years 0.1163% PA 2.1163% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1415% PA 0.6085% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1918% PA 0.5582% PA

For 12 Months -0.2350% PA 0.6400% PA

For 2 Years -0.2350% PA 1.1400% PA

For 3 Years -0.2350% PA 1.3900% PA

For 4 Years -0.2350% PA 1.6400% PA

For 5 years -0.2350% PA 1.7650% PA