KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.7361% PA 2.4861% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6855% PA 2.4355% PA

For 12 months 1.6460% PA 2.5210% PA

For 2 Years 1.6460% PA 3.0210% PA

For 3 Years 1.6460% PA 3.2710% PA

For 4 years 1.6460% PA 3.5210% PA

For 5 years 1.6460% PA 3.6460% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5238% PA 1.2738% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5790% PA 1.3290% PA

For 12 Months 0.6354% PA 1.5104% PA

For 2 Years 0.6354% PA 2.

0104% PA

For 3 Years 0.6354% PA 2.2604% PA

For 4 years 0.6354% PA 2.5104% PA

For 5 years 0.6354% PA 2.6354% PA

EURO VALUE 14-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1926% PA 0.9426% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1709% PA 0.9209% PA

For 12 Months 0.1021% PA 0.9771% PA

For 2 Years 0.1021% PA 1.4771% PA

For 3 Years 0.1021% PA 1.7271% PA

For 4 years 0.1021% PA 1.9771% PA

For 5 years 0.1021% PA 2.1021% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1355% PA 0.6145% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1830% PA 0.5670% PA

For 12 Months -0.2418% PA 0.6332% PA

For 2 Years -0.2418% PA 1.1332% PA

For 3 Years -0.2418% PA 1.3832% PA

For 4 Years -0.2418% PA 1.6332% PA

For 5 years -0.2418% PA 1.7582% PA