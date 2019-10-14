Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7361% PA 2.4861% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6855% PA 2.4355% PA
For 12 months 1.6460% PA 2.5210% PA
For 2 Years 1.6460% PA 3.0210% PA
For 3 Years 1.6460% PA 3.2710% PA
For 4 years 1.6460% PA 3.5210% PA
For 5 years 1.6460% PA 3.6460% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5238% PA 1.2738% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5790% PA 1.3290% PA
For 12 Months 0.6354% PA 1.5104% PA
For 2 Years 0.6354% PA 2.
0104% PA
For 3 Years 0.6354% PA 2.2604% PA
For 4 years 0.6354% PA 2.5104% PA
For 5 years 0.6354% PA 2.6354% PA
EURO VALUE 14-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1926% PA 0.9426% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1709% PA 0.9209% PA
For 12 Months 0.1021% PA 0.9771% PA
For 2 Years 0.1021% PA 1.4771% PA
For 3 Years 0.1021% PA 1.7271% PA
For 4 years 0.1021% PA 1.9771% PA
For 5 years 0.1021% PA 2.1021% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1355% PA 0.6145% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1830% PA 0.5670% PA
For 12 Months -0.2418% PA 0.6332% PA
For 2 Years -0.2418% PA 1.1332% PA
For 3 Years -0.2418% PA 1.3832% PA
For 4 Years -0.2418% PA 1.6332% PA
For 5 years -0.2418% PA 1.7582% PA