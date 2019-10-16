Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7509% PA 2.5009% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7280% PA 2.4780% PA
For 12 months 1.7231% PA 2.5981% PA
For 2 Years 1.7231% PA 3.0981% PA
For 3 Years 1.7231% PA 3.3481% PA
For 4 years 1.7231% PA 3.5981% PA
For 5 years 1.7231% PA 3.7231% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5325% PA 1.2825% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6084% PA 1.3584% PA
For 12 Months 0.7071% PA 1.5821% PA
For 2 Years 0.7071% PA 2.0821% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7071% PA 2.3321% PA
For 4 years 0.7071% PA 2.5821% PA
For 5 years 0.7071% PA 2.7071% PA
EURO VALUE 16-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1869% PA 0.9369% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1611% PA 0.9111% PA
For 12 Months 0.0913% PA 0.9663% PA
For 2 Years 0.0913% PA 1.4663% PA
For 3 Years 0.0913% PA 1.7163% PA
For 4 years 0.0913% PA 1.9663% PA
For 5 years 0.0913% PA 2.0913% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1383% PA 0.6117% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1915% PA 0.5585% PA
For 12 Months -0.2285% PA 0.6465% PA
For 2 Years -0.2285% PA 1.1465% PA
For 3 Years -0.2285% PA 1.3965% PA
For 4 Years -0.2285% PA 1.6465% PA
For 5 years -0.2285% PA 1.7715% PA