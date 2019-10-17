Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7521% PA 2.5021% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7273% PA 2.4773% PA
For 12 months 1.7241% PA 2.5991% PA
For 2 Years 1.7241% PA 3.0991% PA
For 3 Years 1.7241% PA 3.3491% PA
For 4 years 1.7241% PA 3.5991% PA
For 5 years 1.7241% PA 3.7241% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5350% PA 1.2850% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6150% PA 1.3650% PA
For 12 Months 0.7101% PA 1.5851% PA
For 2 Years 0.7101% PA 2.0851% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7101% PA 2.3351% PA
For 4 years 0.7101% PA 2.5851% PA
For 5 years 0.7101% PA 2.7101% PA
EURO VALUE 17-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1850% PA 0.9350% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1564% PA 0.9064% PA
For 12 Months 0.0851% PA 0.9601% PA
For 2 Years 0.0851% PA 1.4601% PA
For 3 Years 0.0851% PA 1.7101% PA
For 4 years 0.0851% PA 1.9601% PA
For 5 years 0.0851% PA 2.0851% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1470% PA 0.6030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA
For 12 Months -0.2192% PA 0.6558% PA
For 2 Years -0.2192% PA 1.1558% PA
For 3 Years -0.2192% PA 1.4058% PA
For 4 Years -0.2192% PA 1.6558% PA
For 5 years -0.2192% PA 1.7808% PA