Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7533% PA 2.5033% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7359% PA 2.4859% PA
For 12 months 1.7423% PA 2.6173% PA
For 2 Years 1.7423% PA 3.1173% PA
For 3 Years 1.7423% PA 3.3673% PA
For 4 years 1.7423% PA 3.6173% PA
For 5 years 1.7423% PA 3.7423% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5336% PA 1.2836% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6124% PA 1.3624% PA
For 12 Months 0.7068% PA 1.5818% PA
For 2 Years 0.7068% PA 2.0818% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7068% PA 2.3318% PA
For 4 years 0.7068% PA 2.5818% PA
For 5 years 0.7068% PA 2.7068% PA
EURO VALUE 18-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1843% PA 0.9343% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1569% PA 0.9069% PA
For 12 Months 0.0657% PA 0.9407% PA
For 2 Years 0.0657% PA 1.4407% PA
For 3 Years 0.0657% PA 1.6907% PA
For 4 years 0.0657% PA 1.9407% PA
For 5 years 0.0657% PA 2.0657% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1412% PA 0.6088% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA
For 12 Months -0.2178% PA 0.6572% PA
For 2 Years -0.2178% PA 1.1572% PA
For 3 Years -0.2178% PA 1.4072% PA
For 4 Years -0.2178% PA 1.6572% PA
For 5 years -0.2178% PA 1.7822% PA