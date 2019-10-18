KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.7533% PA 2.5033% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7359% PA 2.4859% PA

For 12 months 1.7423% PA 2.6173% PA

For 2 Years 1.7423% PA 3.1173% PA

For 3 Years 1.7423% PA 3.3673% PA

For 4 years 1.7423% PA 3.6173% PA

For 5 years 1.7423% PA 3.7423% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5336% PA 1.2836% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6124% PA 1.3624% PA

For 12 Months 0.7068% PA 1.5818% PA

For 2 Years 0.7068% PA 2.0818% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7068% PA 2.3318% PA

For 4 years 0.7068% PA 2.5818% PA

For 5 years 0.7068% PA 2.7068% PA

EURO VALUE 18-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1843% PA 0.9343% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1569% PA 0.9069% PA

For 12 Months 0.0657% PA 0.9407% PA

For 2 Years 0.0657% PA 1.4407% PA

For 3 Years 0.0657% PA 1.6907% PA

For 4 years 0.0657% PA 1.9407% PA

For 5 years 0.0657% PA 2.0657% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1412% PA 0.6088% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1903% PA 0.5597% PA

For 12 Months -0.2178% PA 0.6572% PA

For 2 Years -0.2178% PA 1.1572% PA

For 3 Years -0.2178% PA 1.4072% PA

For 4 Years -0.2178% PA 1.6572% PA

For 5 years -0.2178% PA 1.7822% PA