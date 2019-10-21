(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.7159% PA 2.4659% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7245% PA 2.4745% PA

For 12 months 1.7431% PA 2.6181% PA

For 2 Years 1.7431% PA 3.1181% PA

For 3 Years 1.7431% PA 3.3681% PA

For 4 years 1.7431% PA 3.6181% PA

For 5 years 1.7431% PA 3.7431% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5431% PA 1.2931% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6346% PA 1.3846% PA

For 12 Months 0.7348% PA 1.6098% PA

For 2 Years 0.7348% PA 2.1098% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7348% PA 2.3598% PA

For 4 years 0.7348% PA 2.6098% PA

For 5 years 0.7348% PA 2.7348% PA

EURO VALUE 21-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1896% PA 0.9396% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1600% PA 0.9100% PA

For 12 Months 0.0654% PA 0.9404% PA

For 2 Years 0.0654% PA 1.4404% PA

For 3 Years 0.0654% PA 1.6904% PA

For 4 years 0.0654% PA 1.9404% PA

For 5 years 0.0654% PA 2.0654% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1403% PA 0.6097% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA

For 12 Months -0.2218% PA 0.6532% PA

For 2 Years -0.2218% PA 1.1532% PA

For 3 Years -0.2218% PA 1.4032% PA

For 4 Years -0.2218% PA 1.6535% PA

For 5 years -0.2218% PA 1.7782% PA