KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.7159% PA 2.4659% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.7245% PA 2.4745% PA
For 12 months 1.7431% PA 2.6181% PA
For 2 Years 1.7431% PA 3.1181% PA
For 3 Years 1.7431% PA 3.3681% PA
For 4 years 1.7431% PA 3.6181% PA
For 5 years 1.7431% PA 3.7431% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5431% PA 1.2931% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6346% PA 1.3846% PA
For 12 Months 0.7348% PA 1.6098% PA
For 2 Years 0.7348% PA 2.1098% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7348% PA 2.3598% PA
For 4 years 0.7348% PA 2.6098% PA
For 5 years 0.7348% PA 2.7348% PA
EURO VALUE 21-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1896% PA 0.9396% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1600% PA 0.9100% PA
For 12 Months 0.0654% PA 0.9404% PA
For 2 Years 0.0654% PA 1.4404% PA
For 3 Years 0.0654% PA 1.6904% PA
For 4 years 0.0654% PA 1.9404% PA
For 5 years 0.0654% PA 2.0654% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1403% PA 0.6097% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA
For 12 Months -0.2218% PA 0.6532% PA
For 2 Years -0.2218% PA 1.1532% PA
For 3 Years -0.2218% PA 1.4032% PA
For 4 Years -0.2218% PA 1.6535% PA
For 5 years -0.2218% PA 1.7782% PA