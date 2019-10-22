KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.7033% PA 2.4533% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.7018% PA 2.4518% PA

For 12 months 1.7373% PA 2.6123% PA

For 2 Years 1.7373% PA 3.1123% PA

For 3 Years 1.7373% PA 3.3623% PA

For 4 years 1.7373% PA 3.6123% PA

For 5 years 1.7373% PA 3.7373% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5438% PA 1.2938% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6300% PA 1.3800% PA

For 12 Months 0.7358% PA 1.6108% PA

For 2 Years 0.7358% PA 2.1108% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7358% PA 2.3608% PA

For 4 years 0.7358% PA 2.6108% PA

For 5 years 0.7358% PA 2.7358% PA

EURO VALUE 22-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1853% PA 0.9353% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1607% PA 0.9107% PA

For 12 Months 0.0657% PA 0.9407% PA

For 2 Years 0.0657% PA 1.4407% PA

For 3 Years 0.0657% PA 1.6907% PA

For 4 years 0.0657% PA 1.9407% PA

For 5 years 0.0657% PA 2.0657% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1322% PA 0.6178% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1830% PA 0.5670% PA

For 12 Months -0.2165% PA 0.6585% PA

For 2 Years -0.2165% PA 1.1585% PA

For 3 Years -0.2165% PA 1.4085% PA

For 4 Years -0.2165% PA 1.6585% PA

For 5 years -0.2165% PA 1.7835% PA