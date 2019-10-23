Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6840% PA 2.4340% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6843% PA 2.4343% PA
For 12 months 1.7106% PA 2.5856% PA
For 2 Years 1.7106% PA 3.0856% PA
For 3 Years 1.7106% PA 3.3356% PA
For 4 years 1.7106% PA 3.5856% PA
For 5 years 1.7106% PA 3.7106% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5454% PA 1.2954% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6343% PA 1.3843% PA
For 12 Months 0.7415% PA 1.6165% PA
For 2 Years 0.7415% PA 2.1165% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7415% PA 2.3665% PA
For 4 years 0.7415% PA 2.6165% PA
For 5 years 0.7415% PA 2.7415% PA
EURO VALUE 23-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1821% PA 0.9321% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1524% PA 0.9024% PA
For 12 Months 0.0620% PA 0.9370% PA
For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.4370% PA
For 3 Years 0.0620% PA 1.6870% PA
For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.9370% PA
For 5 years 0.0620% PA 2.0620% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1365% PA 0.6135% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1910% PA 0.5590% PA
For 12 Months -0.2183% PA 0.6567% PA
For 2 Years -0.2183% PA 1.1567% PA
For 3 Years -0.2183% PA 1.4067% PA
For 4 Years -0.2183% PA 1.6567% PA
For 5 years -0.2183% PA 1.7817% PA