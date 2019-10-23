(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6840% PA 2.4340% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6843% PA 2.4343% PA

For 12 months 1.7106% PA 2.5856% PA

For 2 Years 1.7106% PA 3.0856% PA

For 3 Years 1.7106% PA 3.3356% PA

For 4 years 1.7106% PA 3.5856% PA

For 5 years 1.7106% PA 3.7106% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5454% PA 1.2954% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6343% PA 1.3843% PA

For 12 Months 0.7415% PA 1.6165% PA

For 2 Years 0.7415% PA 2.1165% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7415% PA 2.3665% PA

For 4 years 0.7415% PA 2.6165% PA

For 5 years 0.7415% PA 2.7415% PA

EURO VALUE 23-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1821% PA 0.9321% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1524% PA 0.9024% PA

For 12 Months 0.0620% PA 0.9370% PA

For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.4370% PA

For 3 Years 0.0620% PA 1.6870% PA

For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.9370% PA

For 5 years 0.0620% PA 2.0620% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1365% PA 0.6135% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1910% PA 0.5590% PA

For 12 Months -0.2183% PA 0.6567% PA

For 2 Years -0.2183% PA 1.1567% PA

For 3 Years -0.2183% PA 1.4067% PA

For 4 Years -0.2183% PA 1.6567% PA

For 5 years -0.2183% PA 1.7817% PA