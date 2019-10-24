Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6860% PA 2.4360% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6825% PA 2.4325% PA
For 12 months 1.7173% PA 2.5923% PA
For 2 Years 1.7173% PA 3.0923% PA
For 3 Years 1.7173% PA 3.3423% PA
For 4 years 1.7173% PA 3.5923% PA
For 5 years 1.7173% PA 3.7173% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5399% PA 1.2899% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6179% PA 1.3679% PA
For 12 Months 0.7201% PA 1.5951% PA
For 2 Years 0.7201% PA 2.0951% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7201% PA 2.3451% PA
For 4 years 0.7201% PA 2.5951% PA
For 5 years 0.7201% PA 2.7201% PA
EURO VALUE 24-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1800% PA 0.9300% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1527% PA 0.9027% PA
For 12 Months 0.0639% PA 0.9389% PA
For 2 Years 0.0639% PA 1.4389% PA
For 3 Years 0.0639% PA 1.6889% PA
For 4 years 0.0639% PA 1.9389% PA
For 5 years 0.0639% PA 2.0639% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1372% PA 0.6128% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA
For 12 Months -0.2172% PA 0.6578% PA
For 2 Years -0.2172% PA 1.1578% PA
For 3 Years -0.2172% PA 1.4078% PA
For 4 Years -0.2172% PA 1.6578% PA
For 5 years -0.2172% PA 1.7828% PA