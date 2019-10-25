Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6896% PA 2.4396% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6640% PA 2.4140% PA
For 12 months 1.6928% PA 2.5678% PA
For 2 Years 1.6928% PA 3.0678% PA
For 3 Years 1.6928% PA 3.3178% PA
For 4 years 1.6928% PA 3.5678% PA
For 5 years 1.6928% PA 3.6928% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5485% PA 1.2985% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6165% PA 1.3665% PA
For 12 Months 0.7085% PA 1.5835% PA
For 2 Years 0.7085% PA 2.0835% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7085% PA 2.3335% PA
For 4 years 0.7085% PA 2.5835% PA
For 5 years 0.7085% PA 2.7085% PA
EURO VALUE 25-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1820% PA 0.9320% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1556% PA 0.9056% PA
For 12 Months 0.0666% PA 0.9416% PA
For 2 Years 0.0666% PA 1.4416% PA
For 3 Years 0.0666% PA 1.6916% PA
For 4 years 0.0666% PA 1.9416% PA
For 5 years 0.0666% PA 2.0666% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1377% PA 0.6123% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA
For 12 Months -0.2215% PA 0.6535% PA
For 2 Years -0.2215% PA 1.1535% PA
For 3 Years -0.2215% PA 1.4035% PA
For 4 Years -0.2215% PA 1.6535% PA
For 5 years -0.2215% PA 1.7785% PA