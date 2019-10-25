(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6896% PA 2.4396% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6640% PA 2.4140% PA

For 12 months 1.6928% PA 2.5678% PA

For 2 Years 1.6928% PA 3.0678% PA

For 3 Years 1.6928% PA 3.3178% PA

For 4 years 1.6928% PA 3.5678% PA

For 5 years 1.6928% PA 3.6928% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5485% PA 1.2985% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6165% PA 1.3665% PA

For 12 Months 0.7085% PA 1.5835% PA

For 2 Years 0.7085% PA 2.0835% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7085% PA 2.3335% PA

For 4 years 0.7085% PA 2.5835% PA

For 5 years 0.7085% PA 2.7085% PA

EURO VALUE 25-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1820% PA 0.9320% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1556% PA 0.9056% PA

For 12 Months 0.0666% PA 0.9416% PA

For 2 Years 0.0666% PA 1.4416% PA

For 3 Years 0.0666% PA 1.6916% PA

For 4 years 0.0666% PA 1.9416% PA

For 5 years 0.0666% PA 2.0666% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1377% PA 0.6123% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA

For 12 Months -0.2215% PA 0.6535% PA

For 2 Years -0.2215% PA 1.1535% PA

For 3 Years -0.2215% PA 1.4035% PA

For 4 Years -0.2215% PA 1.6535% PA

For 5 years -0.2215% PA 1.7785% PA