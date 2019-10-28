Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6856% PA 2.4356% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6820% PA 2.4320% PA
For 12 months 1.7109% PA 2.5859% PA
For 2 Years 1.7109% PA 3.0859% PA
For 3 Years 1.7109% PA 3.3359% PA
For 4 years 1.7109% PA 3.5859% PA
For 5 years 1.7109% PA 3.7109% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5551% PA 1.3051% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6284% PA 1.3784% PA
For 12 Months 0.7241% PA 1.5991% PA
For 2 Years 0.7241% PA 2.0991% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7241% PA 2.3491% PA
For 4 years 0.7241% PA 2.5991% PA
For 5 years 0.7241% PA 2.7241% PA
EURO VALUE 28-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1800% PA 0.9300% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1557% PA 0.9057% PA
For 12 Months 0.0591% PA 0.9341% PA
For 2 Years 0.0591% PA 1.4341% PA
For 3 Years 0.0591% PA 1.6841% PA
For 4 years 0.0591% PA 1.9341% PA
For 5 years 0.0591% PA 2.0591% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1345% PA 0.6155% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2002% PA 0.5498% PA
For 12 Months -0.2200% PA 0.6550% PA
For 2 Years -0.2200% PA 1.1550% PA
For 3 Years -0.2200% PA 1.4050% PA
For 4 Years -0.2200% PA 1.6550% PA
For 5 years -0.2200% PA 1.7800% PA