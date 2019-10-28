KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6856% PA 2.4356% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6820% PA 2.4320% PA

For 12 months 1.7109% PA 2.5859% PA

For 2 Years 1.7109% PA 3.0859% PA

For 3 Years 1.7109% PA 3.3359% PA

For 4 years 1.7109% PA 3.5859% PA

For 5 years 1.7109% PA 3.7109% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5551% PA 1.3051% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6284% PA 1.3784% PA

For 12 Months 0.7241% PA 1.5991% PA

For 2 Years 0.7241% PA 2.0991% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7241% PA 2.3491% PA

For 4 years 0.7241% PA 2.5991% PA

For 5 years 0.7241% PA 2.7241% PA

EURO VALUE 28-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1800% PA 0.9300% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1557% PA 0.9057% PA

For 12 Months 0.0591% PA 0.9341% PA

For 2 Years 0.0591% PA 1.4341% PA

For 3 Years 0.0591% PA 1.6841% PA

For 4 years 0.0591% PA 1.9341% PA

For 5 years 0.0591% PA 2.0591% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1345% PA 0.6155% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2002% PA 0.5498% PA

For 12 Months -0.2200% PA 0.6550% PA

For 2 Years -0.2200% PA 1.1550% PA

For 3 Years -0.2200% PA 1.4050% PA

For 4 Years -0.2200% PA 1.6550% PA

For 5 years -0.2200% PA 1.7800% PA