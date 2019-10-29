KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6781% PA 2.4281% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6833% PA 2.4333% PA

For 12 months 1.7058% PA 2.5808% PA

For 2 Years 1.7058% PA 3.0808% PA

For 3 Years 1.7058% PA 3.3308% PA

For 4 years 1.7058% PA 3.5808% PA

For 5 years 1.7058% PA 3.7058% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5530% PA 1.3030% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6241% PA 1.3741% PA

For 12 Months 0.7123% PA 1.5873% PA

For 2 Years 0.7123% PA 2.0873% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7123% PA 2.3373% PA

For 4 years 0.7123% PA 2.5873% PA

For 5 years 0.7123% PA 2.7123% PA

EURO VALUE 29-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1813% PA 0.9313% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1546% PA 0.9046% PA

For 12 Months 0.0533% PA 0.9283% PA

For 2 Years 0.0533% PA 1.4283% PA

For 3 Years 0.0533% PA 1.6783% PA

For 4 years 0.0533% PA 1.9283% PA

For 5 years 0.0533% PA 2.0533% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1400% PA 0.6100% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 12 Months -0.2112% PA 0.6638% PA

For 2 Years -0.2112% PA 1.1638% PA

For 3 Years -0.2112% PA 1.4138% PA

For 4 Years -0.2112% PA 1.6638% PA

For 5 years -0.2112% PA 1.7888% PA