KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6781% PA 2.4281% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6833% PA 2.4333% PA
For 12 months 1.7058% PA 2.5808% PA
For 2 Years 1.7058% PA 3.0808% PA
For 3 Years 1.7058% PA 3.3308% PA
For 4 years 1.7058% PA 3.5808% PA
For 5 years 1.7058% PA 3.7058% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5530% PA 1.3030% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6241% PA 1.3741% PA
For 12 Months 0.7123% PA 1.5873% PA
For 2 Years 0.7123% PA 2.0873% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7123% PA 2.3373% PA
For 4 years 0.7123% PA 2.5873% PA
For 5 years 0.7123% PA 2.7123% PA
EURO VALUE 29-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1813% PA 0.9313% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1546% PA 0.9046% PA
For 12 Months 0.0533% PA 0.9283% PA
For 2 Years 0.0533% PA 1.4283% PA
For 3 Years 0.0533% PA 1.6783% PA
For 4 years 0.0533% PA 1.9283% PA
For 5 years 0.0533% PA 2.0533% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1400% PA 0.6100% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA
For 12 Months -0.2112% PA 0.6638% PA
For 2 Years -0.2112% PA 1.1638% PA
For 3 Years -0.2112% PA 1.4138% PA
For 4 Years -0.2112% PA 1.6638% PA
For 5 years -0.2112% PA 1.7888% PA