Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6855% PA 2.4355% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6899% PA 2.4399% PA
For 12 months 1.7453% PA 2.6203% PA
For 2 Years 1.7453% PA 3.1203% PA
For 3 Years 1.7453% PA 3.3703% PA
For 4 years 1.7453% PA 3.6203% PA
For 5 years 1.7453% PA 3.7453% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5530% PA 1.3036% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6174% PA 1.3674% PA
For 12 Months 0.7128% PA 1.5878% PA
For 2 Years 0.7128% PA 2.0878% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7128% PA 2.3378% PA
For 4 years 0.7128% PA 2.5878% PA
For 5 years 0.7128% PA 2.7128% PA
EURO VALUE 30-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1850% PA 0.9350% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1524% PA 0.9024% PA
For 12 Months 0.0499% PA 0.9249% PA
For 2 Years 0.0499% PA 1.4249% PA
For 3 Years 0.0499% PA 1.6749% PA
For 4 years 0.0499% PA 1.9249% PA
For 5 years 0.0499% PA 2.0499% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1363% PA 0.6137% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2102% PA 0.5398% PA
For 12 Months -0.2022% PA 0.6728% PA
For 2 Years -0.2022% PA 1.1728% PA
For 3 Years -0.2022% PA 1.4228% PA
For 4 Years -0.2022% PA 1.6728% PA
For 5 years -0.2200% PA 1.7978% PA