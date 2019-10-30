KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6855% PA 2.4355% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6899% PA 2.4399% PA

For 12 months 1.7453% PA 2.6203% PA

For 2 Years 1.7453% PA 3.1203% PA

For 3 Years 1.7453% PA 3.3703% PA

For 4 years 1.7453% PA 3.6203% PA

For 5 years 1.7453% PA 3.7453% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5530% PA 1.3036% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6174% PA 1.3674% PA

For 12 Months 0.7128% PA 1.5878% PA

For 2 Years 0.7128% PA 2.0878% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7128% PA 2.3378% PA

For 4 years 0.7128% PA 2.5878% PA

For 5 years 0.7128% PA 2.7128% PA

EURO VALUE 30-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1850% PA 0.9350% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1524% PA 0.9024% PA

For 12 Months 0.0499% PA 0.9249% PA

For 2 Years 0.0499% PA 1.4249% PA

For 3 Years 0.0499% PA 1.6749% PA

For 4 years 0.0499% PA 1.9249% PA

For 5 years 0.0499% PA 2.0499% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1363% PA 0.6137% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2102% PA 0.5398% PA

For 12 Months -0.2022% PA 0.6728% PA

For 2 Years -0.2022% PA 1.1728% PA

For 3 Years -0.2022% PA 1.4228% PA

For 4 Years -0.2022% PA 1.6728% PA

For 5 years -0.2200% PA 1.7978% PA