Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6771% PA 2.4271% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6799% PA 2.4299% PA
For 12 months 1.7388% PA 2.6138% PA
For 2 Years 1.7388% PA 3.1138% PA
For 3 Years 1.7388% PA 3.3638% PA
For 4 years 1.7388% PA 3.6138% PA
For 5 years 1.7388% PA 3.7388% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 31-10-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5465% PA 1.2965% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6245% PA 1.3745% PA
For 12 Months 0.7333% PA 1.6083% PA
For 2 Years 0.7333% PA 2.1083% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7333% PA 2.3583% PA
For 4 years 0.7333% PA 2.6083% PA
For 5 years 0.7333% PA 2.7333% PA
EURO VALUE 31-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1859% PA 0.9359% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1516% PA 0.9016% PA
For 12 Months 0.0493% PA 0.9243% PA
For 2 Years 0.0493% PA 1.4243% PA
For 3 Years 0.0493% PA 1.6743% PA
For 4 years 0.0493% PA 1.9243% PA
For 5 years 0.0493% PA 2.0493% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31-10-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1333% PA 0.6167% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2147% PA 0.5353% PA
For 12 Months -0.1947% PA 0.6803% PA
For 2 Years -0.1947% PA 1.1803% PA
For 3 Years -0.1947% PA 1.4303% PA
For 4 Years -0.1947% PA 1.6803% PA
For 5 years -0.1947% PA 1.8053% PA