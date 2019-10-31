(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 31-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6771% PA 2.4271% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6799% PA 2.4299% PA

For 12 months 1.7388% PA 2.6138% PA

For 2 Years 1.7388% PA 3.1138% PA

For 3 Years 1.7388% PA 3.3638% PA

For 4 years 1.7388% PA 3.6138% PA

For 5 years 1.7388% PA 3.7388% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 31-10-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5465% PA 1.2965% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6245% PA 1.3745% PA

For 12 Months 0.7333% PA 1.6083% PA

For 2 Years 0.7333% PA 2.1083% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7333% PA 2.3583% PA

For 4 years 0.7333% PA 2.6083% PA

For 5 years 0.7333% PA 2.7333% PA

EURO VALUE 31-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1859% PA 0.9359% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1516% PA 0.9016% PA

For 12 Months 0.0493% PA 0.9243% PA

For 2 Years 0.0493% PA 1.4243% PA

For 3 Years 0.0493% PA 1.6743% PA

For 4 years 0.0493% PA 1.9243% PA

For 5 years 0.0493% PA 2.0493% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 31-10-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1333% PA 0.6167% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2147% PA 0.5353% PA

For 12 Months -0.1947% PA 0.6803% PA

For 2 Years -0.1947% PA 1.1803% PA

For 3 Years -0.1947% PA 1.4303% PA

For 4 Years -0.1947% PA 1.6803% PA

For 5 years -0.1947% PA 1.8053% PA