Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6523% PA 2.4023% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6663% PA 2.4163% PA
For 12 months 1.7054% PA 2.5804% PA
For 2 Years 1.7054% PA 3.0804% PA
For 3 Years 1.7054% PA 3.3304% PA
For 4 years 1.7054% PA 3.5854% PA
For 5 years 1.7054% PA 3.7054% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5593% PA 1.3093% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6263% PA 1.3763% PA
For 12 Months 0.7216% PA 1.5966% PA
For 2 Years 0.7216% PA 2.
0966% PA
For 3 Years 0.7216% PA 2.3466% PA
For 4 years 0.7216% PA 2.5966% PA
For 5 years 0.7216% PA 2.7216% PA
EURO VALUE 04-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1900% PA 0.9400% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1547% PA 0.9047% PA
For 12 Months 0.0533% PA 0.9283% PA
For 2 Years 0.0533% PA 1.4283% PA
For 3 Years 0.0533% PA 1.6783% PA
For 4 years 0.0533% PA 1.9283% PA
For 5 years 0.0533% PA 2.0533% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1350% PA 0.6150% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA
For 12 Months -0.2062% PA 0.6688% PA
For 2 Years -0.2062% PA 1.1688% PA
For 3 Years -0.2062% PA 1.4188% PA
For 4 Years -0.2062% PA 1.6688% PA
For 5 years -0.2062% PA 1.7938% PA