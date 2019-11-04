(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6523% PA 2.4023% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6663% PA 2.4163% PA

For 12 months 1.7054% PA 2.5804% PA

For 2 Years 1.7054% PA 3.0804% PA

For 3 Years 1.7054% PA 3.3304% PA

For 4 years 1.7054% PA 3.5854% PA

For 5 years 1.7054% PA 3.7054% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5593% PA 1.3093% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6263% PA 1.3763% PA

For 12 Months 0.7216% PA 1.5966% PA

For 2 Years 0.7216% PA 2.

0966% PA

For 3 Years 0.7216% PA 2.3466% PA

For 4 years 0.7216% PA 2.5966% PA

For 5 years 0.7216% PA 2.7216% PA

EURO VALUE 04-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1900% PA 0.9400% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1547% PA 0.9047% PA

For 12 Months 0.0533% PA 0.9283% PA

For 2 Years 0.0533% PA 1.4283% PA

For 3 Years 0.0533% PA 1.6783% PA

For 4 years 0.0533% PA 1.9283% PA

For 5 years 0.0533% PA 2.0533% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1350% PA 0.6150% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 12 Months -0.2062% PA 0.6688% PA

For 2 Years -0.2062% PA 1.1688% PA

For 3 Years -0.2062% PA 1.4188% PA

For 4 Years -0.2062% PA 1.6688% PA

For 5 years -0.2062% PA 1.7938% PA