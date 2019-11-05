KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6405% PA 2.3905% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6524% PA 2.4024% PA

For 12 months 1.6753% PA 2.5503% PA

For 2 Years 1.6753% PA 3.0503% PA

For 3 Years 1.6753% PA 3.3003% PA

For 4 years 1.6753% PA 3.5503% PA

For 5 years 1.6753% PA 3.6753% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5654% PA 1.3154% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6371% PA 1.3871% PA

For 12 Months 0.7331% PA 1.6081% PA

For 2 Years 0.7331% PA 2.1081% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7331% PA 2.3581% PA

For 4 years 0.7331% PA 2.6081% PA

For 5 years 0.7331% PA 2.7331% PA

EURO VALUE 05-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1913% PA 0.9413% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1587% PA 0.9087% PA

For 12 Months 0.0593% PA 0.9343% PA

For 2 Years 0.0593% PA 1.4343% PA

For 3 Years 0.0593% PA 1.6843% PA

For 4 years 0.0593% PA 1.9343% PA

For 5 years 0.0593% PA 2.0593% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1350% PA 0.6150% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 12 Months -0.2062% PA 0.6688% PA

For 2 Years -0.2062% PA 1.1688% PA

For 3 Years -0.2062% PA 1.4188% PA

For 4 Years -0.2062% PA 1.6688% PA

For 5 years -0.2062% PA 1.7938% PA