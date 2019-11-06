(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6583% PA 2.4083% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6746% PA 2.4246% PA

For 12 months 1.7100% PA 2.5850% PA

For 2 Years 1.7100% PA 3.0850% PA

For 3 Years 1.7100% PA 3.3350% PA

For 4 years 1.7100% PA 3.5850% PA

For 5 years 1.7100% PA 3.7100% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5546% PA 1.3046% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6399% PA 1.3899% PA

For 12 Months 0.7220% PA 1.5970% PA

For 2 Years 0.7220% PA 2.0970% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7220% PA 2.3470% PA

For 4 years 0.7220% PA 2.5970% PA

For 5 years 0.7220% PA 2.7220% PA

EURO VALUE 06-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1921% PA 0.9421% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1589% PA 0.9089% PA

For 12 Months 0.0601% PA 0.9351% PA

For 2 Years 0.0601% PA 1.4351% PA

For 3 Years 0.0601% PA 1.6851% PA

For 4 years 0.0601% PA 1.9351% PA

For 5 years 0.0601% PA 2.0601% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1347% PA 0.6153% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2068% PA 0.5432% PA

For 12 Months -0.2123% PA 0.6627% PA

For 2 Years -0.2123% PA 1.1627% PA

For 3 Years -0.2123% PA 1.4127% PA

For 4 Years -0.2123% PA 1.6627% PA

For 5 years -0.2123% PA 1.7877% PA