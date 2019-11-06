Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6583% PA 2.4083% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6746% PA 2.4246% PA
For 12 months 1.7100% PA 2.5850% PA
For 2 Years 1.7100% PA 3.0850% PA
For 3 Years 1.7100% PA 3.3350% PA
For 4 years 1.7100% PA 3.5850% PA
For 5 years 1.7100% PA 3.7100% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5546% PA 1.3046% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6399% PA 1.3899% PA
For 12 Months 0.7220% PA 1.5970% PA
For 2 Years 0.7220% PA 2.0970% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7220% PA 2.3470% PA
For 4 years 0.7220% PA 2.5970% PA
For 5 years 0.7220% PA 2.7220% PA
EURO VALUE 06-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1921% PA 0.9421% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1589% PA 0.9089% PA
For 12 Months 0.0601% PA 0.9351% PA
For 2 Years 0.0601% PA 1.4351% PA
For 3 Years 0.0601% PA 1.6851% PA
For 4 years 0.0601% PA 1.9351% PA
For 5 years 0.0601% PA 2.0601% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1347% PA 0.6153% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2068% PA 0.5432% PA
For 12 Months -0.2123% PA 0.6627% PA
For 2 Years -0.2123% PA 1.1627% PA
For 3 Years -0.2123% PA 1.4127% PA
For 4 Years -0.2123% PA 1.6627% PA
For 5 years -0.2123% PA 1.7877% PA