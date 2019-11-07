Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6435% PA 2.3935% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6763% PA 2.4263% PA
For 12 months 1.7169% PA 2.5919% PA
For 2 Years 1.7169% PA 3.0919% PA
For 3 Years 1.7169% PA 3.3419% PA
For 4 years 1.7169% PA 3.5919% PA
For 5 years 1.7169% PA 3.7169% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5545% PA 1.3045% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6433% PA 1.3933% PA
For 12 Months 0.7288% PA 1.6038% PA
For 2 Years 0.7288% PA 2.1038% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7288% PA 2.3538% PA
For 4 years 0.7288% PA 2.6038% PA
For 5 years 0.7288% PA 2.7288% PA
EURO VALUE 07-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1947% PA 0.9447% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1561% PA 0.9061% PA
For 12 Months 0.0533% PA 0.9283% PA
For 2 Years 0.0533% PA 1.4283% PA
For 3 Years 0.0533% PA 1.6783% PA
For 4 years 0.0533% PA 1.9283% PA
For 5 years 0.0533% PA 2.0533% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1385% PA 0.6115% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2172% PA 0.5328% PA
For 12 Months -0.1908% PA 0.6842% PA
For 2 Years -0.1908% PA 1.1842% PA
For 3 Years -0.1908% PA 1.4342% PA
For 4 Years -0.1908% PA 1.6842% PA
For 5 years -0.1908% PA 1.8092% PA