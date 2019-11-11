KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6514% PA 2.4014% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6726% PA 2.4226% PA

For 12 months 1.7330% PA 2.6080% PA

For 2 Years 1.7330% PA 3.1080% PA

For 3 Years 1.7330% PA 3.3580% PA

For 4 years 1.7330% PA 3.6080% PA

For 5 years 1.7330% PA 3.7330% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5491% PA 1.2991% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6434% PA 1.3934% PA

For 12 Months 0.7373% PA 1.6123% PA

For 2 Years 0.7373% PA 2.1123% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7373% PA 2.3623% PA

For 4 years 0.7373% PA 2.6123% PA

For 5 years 0.7373% PA 2.7373% PA

EURO VALUE 11-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1867% PA 0.9367% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1406% PA 0.8906% PA

For 12 Months 0.0396% PA 0.9146% PA

For 2 Years 0.0396% PA 1.4146% PA

For 3 Years 0.0396% PA 1.6646% PA

For 4 years 0.0396% PA 1.9146% PA

For 5 years 0.0396% PA 2.0396% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1448% PA 0.6052% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2380% PA 0.5120% PA

For 12 Months -0.1563% PA 0.7187% PA

For 2 Years -0.1563% PA 1.2187% PA

For 3 Years -0.1563% PA 1.4687% PA

For 4 Years -0.1563% PA 1.7187% PA

For 5 years -0.1563% PA 1.8437% PA