Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6514% PA 2.4014% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6726% PA 2.4226% PA
For 12 months 1.7330% PA 2.6080% PA
For 2 Years 1.7330% PA 3.1080% PA
For 3 Years 1.7330% PA 3.3580% PA
For 4 years 1.7330% PA 3.6080% PA
For 5 years 1.7330% PA 3.7330% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5491% PA 1.2991% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6434% PA 1.3934% PA
For 12 Months 0.7373% PA 1.6123% PA
For 2 Years 0.7373% PA 2.1123% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7373% PA 2.3623% PA
For 4 years 0.7373% PA 2.6123% PA
For 5 years 0.7373% PA 2.7373% PA
EURO VALUE 11-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1867% PA 0.9367% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1406% PA 0.8906% PA
For 12 Months 0.0396% PA 0.9146% PA
For 2 Years 0.0396% PA 1.4146% PA
For 3 Years 0.0396% PA 1.6646% PA
For 4 years 0.0396% PA 1.9146% PA
For 5 years 0.0396% PA 2.0396% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1448% PA 0.6052% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2380% PA 0.5120% PA
For 12 Months -0.1563% PA 0.7187% PA
For 2 Years -0.1563% PA 1.2187% PA
For 3 Years -0.1563% PA 1.4687% PA
For 4 Years -0.1563% PA 1.7187% PA
For 5 years -0.1563% PA 1.8437% PA