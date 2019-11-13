KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6546% PA 2.4046% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6730% PA 2.4230% PA

For 12 months 1.7441% PA 2.6191% PA

For 2 Years 1.7441% PA 3.1191% PA

For 3 Years 1.7441% PA 3.3691% PA

For 4 years 1.7441% PA 3.6191% PA

For 5 years 1.7441% PA 3.7441% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5384% PA 1.2884% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6189% PA 1.3689% PA

For 12 Months 0.7080% PA 1.5830% PA

For 2 Years 0.7080% PA 1.0830% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7080% PA 2.3330% PA

For 4 years 0.7080% PA 2.5830% PA

For 5 years 0.7080% PA 2.7080% PA

EURO VALUE 13-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1871% PA 0.9371% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1409% PA 0.8909% PA

For 12 Months 0.0421% PA 0.9171% PA

For 2 Years 0.0421% PA 1.4171% PA

For 3 Years 0.0421% PA 1.6671% PA

For 4 years 0.0421% PA 1.9171% PA

For 5 years 0.0421% PA 2.0421% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1427% PA 0.6073% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2392% PA 0.5108% PA

For 12 Months -0.1545% PA 0.7205% PA

For 2 Years -0.1545% PA 1.2205% PA

For 3 Years -0.1545% PA 1.4705% PA

For 4 Years -0.1545% PA 1.7205% PA

For 5 years -0.1545% PA 1.8455% PA