Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6546% PA 2.4046% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6730% PA 2.4230% PA
For 12 months 1.7441% PA 2.6191% PA
For 2 Years 1.7441% PA 3.1191% PA
For 3 Years 1.7441% PA 3.3691% PA
For 4 years 1.7441% PA 3.6191% PA
For 5 years 1.7441% PA 3.7441% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5384% PA 1.2884% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6189% PA 1.3689% PA
For 12 Months 0.7080% PA 1.5830% PA
For 2 Years 0.7080% PA 1.0830% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7080% PA 2.3330% PA
For 4 years 0.7080% PA 2.5830% PA
For 5 years 0.7080% PA 2.7080% PA
EURO VALUE 13-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1871% PA 0.9371% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1409% PA 0.8909% PA
For 12 Months 0.0421% PA 0.9171% PA
For 2 Years 0.0421% PA 1.4171% PA
For 3 Years 0.0421% PA 1.6671% PA
For 4 years 0.0421% PA 1.9171% PA
For 5 years 0.0421% PA 2.0421% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1427% PA 0.6073% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2392% PA 0.5108% PA
For 12 Months -0.1545% PA 0.7205% PA
For 2 Years -0.1545% PA 1.2205% PA
For 3 Years -0.1545% PA 1.4705% PA
For 4 Years -0.1545% PA 1.7205% PA
For 5 years -0.1545% PA 1.8455% PA