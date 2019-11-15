Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6599% PA 2.4099% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6723% PA 2.4223% PA
For 12 months 1.7370% PA 2.6120% PA
For 2 Years 1.7370% PA 3.1120% PA
For 3 Years 1.7370% PA 3.3620% PA
For 4 years 1.7370% PA 3.6120% PA
For 5 years 1.7370% PA 3.7370% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5418% PA 1.2918% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6161% PA 1.3661% PA
For 12 Months 0.7149% PA 1.5899% PA
For 2 Years 0.7149% PA 2.0899% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7149% PA 2.3399% PA
For 4 years 0.7149% PA 2.5899% PA
For 5 years 0.7149% PA 2.7149% PA
EURO VALUE 15-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1870% PA 0.9370% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1450% PA 0.8950% PA
For 12 Months 0.0470% PA 0.9220% PA
For 2 Years 0.0470% PA 1.4220% PA
For 3 Years 0.0470% PA 1.6720% PA
For 4 years 0.0470% PA 1.9220% PA
For 5 years 0.0470% PA 2.0470% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1415% PA 0.6062% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2392% PA 0.5108% PA
For 12 Months -0.1632% PA 0.7118% PA
For 2 Years -0.1632% PA 1.2118% PA
For 3 Years -0.1632% PA 1.4618% PA
For 4 Years -0.1632% PA 1.7118% PA
For 5 years -0.1632% PA 1.8368% PA