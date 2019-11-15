(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6599% PA 2.4099% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6723% PA 2.4223% PA

For 12 months 1.7370% PA 2.6120% PA

For 2 Years 1.7370% PA 3.1120% PA

For 3 Years 1.7370% PA 3.3620% PA

For 4 years 1.7370% PA 3.6120% PA

For 5 years 1.7370% PA 3.7370% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5418% PA 1.2918% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6161% PA 1.3661% PA

For 12 Months 0.7149% PA 1.5899% PA

For 2 Years 0.7149% PA 2.0899% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7149% PA 2.3399% PA

For 4 years 0.7149% PA 2.5899% PA

For 5 years 0.7149% PA 2.7149% PA

EURO VALUE 15-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1870% PA 0.9370% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1450% PA 0.8950% PA

For 12 Months 0.0470% PA 0.9220% PA

For 2 Years 0.0470% PA 1.4220% PA

For 3 Years 0.0470% PA 1.6720% PA

For 4 years 0.0470% PA 1.9220% PA

For 5 years 0.0470% PA 2.0470% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1415% PA 0.6062% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2392% PA 0.5108% PA

For 12 Months -0.1632% PA 0.7118% PA

For 2 Years -0.1632% PA 1.2118% PA

For 3 Years -0.1632% PA 1.4618% PA

For 4 Years -0.1632% PA 1.7118% PA

For 5 years -0.1632% PA 1.8368% PA